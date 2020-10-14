Library News for the week of Oct. 14, 2020

October is National Book Month and we have shelves upon shelves of books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and and more in fiction and non-fiction to please every taste. We are offering a growing range of books, audiobooks and even films available for free download with your library card. Just check out Overdrive/Libby and Cloud Library featured on www.yourccl.org

Crafting and cooking are two other indoor activities we turn to as the weather cools. We’ve got craft ideas and cookbooks galore! In addition to what’s in our collection, we’re running our Booktober Book Sale during library business hours until Oct. 31. There are novels, non-fiction, quilting magazines, cross-stitch and needlepoint kits, as well as music cds and dvds. We have some office chairs, desks, old computers and shelving. All sales are by donation.

OCTOBER EVENTS

On Oct. 2, at 6:30 p.m. we’re hosting author Jill Pope online for a Zoom ghost story session, “Weird Tales of the Wild West.” Jill has written three books, “Haunted Cheyenne,” “Haunted Warren Air Force Base,” and a third title that’s just been sent off to the publisher. The library has copies of “Haunted Cheyenne” and “Haunted Warren AFB” available for check-out to those interested.

Jill also organizes the Haunted Trolley Tours as a function of her position on the Cheyenne Visitor’s Bureau and she’s done hours of research for those events as well as her books. During our Zoom event, she’ll share stories of Wyoming’s haunted places and maybe read to us from her books.

On Oct. 24 we’ll be hosting a free Witches’ Coven Murder Mystery party on Zoom!

You can contact Tamara if you’d like to be part of the cast (we need four men and women as cast members).

Audience members may wear costumes if they wish, but it’s not required. Once registered, you’ll receive your Zoom invitation and information on the story line, as well as delectable recipes you may want to concoct for the event! Since we can’t go do the theatre during this pandemic, this is the next best thing.

The event is suitable to adults and children ages 14 and up. Anyone out there who has ever played a murder mystery game knows how much fun it can be. Let us know if you’d like to join the star-studded cast!

PAINT ‘N’ SIP

Oct. 27 brings us to an adult Artisan Alley Paint and Sip (at home) event. We’ll be painting beautiful autumn designs on either stemmed or stemless wine glasses. The class fee is $37.50, and includes two glasses of your choice, paint, brushes and stencils. You will need to register twice for this event, once with artisanalley307.com (and pay the fee to them), and then again with the library in order to receive your Zoom invitation.

If anyone is unable to access this or any of our Zoom events at home, contact the library to make arrangements to view the class on our premises. Please register no later than Oct. 23, so that we may get your kit to you before the class.

CULTURE CLUB OUTING

To cap off a festive October, we’re hosting a Culture Club Outing to the Planetarium for a private show on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. We can seat 30 people and everyone must be masked for safety.

The event is free, but we ask you register with us ahead of time. The show at the Planetarium is called Halloween: Celestial Origins.

Weather permitting, there will be an opportunity following the show to go on a short full moon stroll along the river path. Costumes are encouraged for this event and it is open to all ages.

TRUNK OR TREAT

CCL staff will be participating at Glenrock’s Trunk and Treat event on Oct. 30, so be sure and stop by to see us for some treats!

REGISTRATION

To sign up for any of these fun fall events, please contact Tamara at 436-2573 or send an email via tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org

Be sure to ask Tamara which events are good for kids, too!