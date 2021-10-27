Library News for the week of Oct. 27 - Nov. 2, 2021

The Converse County Library Glenrock is heading into spooky territory in the next few days!

Don’t be afraid to get involved, we’ve got lots of fun things going on for kids of all ages for Halloween and beyond! Don’t forget to come in and select a book from our staff display of “Scary Reads” or choose a frightfully good movie to watch while snuggled safely inside with the family!

Some of our staff will be handing out goodies at the annual community Trunk or Treat event downtown on Friday, October 29 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Our theme this year is “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and we are excited for the event! Continuing with seasonal activities, our teens will have a Halloween Makeup Class Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. sponsored by the Horror Club, so get ready to paint on your best Halloween face.

Our little ones are invited Saturday, as well, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon for a completely unscary Winnie the Pooh-themed party. Kids and parents are invited to join us for refreshments and fun, with costumes being welcomed, but not required.

Our adult Cross Stitch Basics & Beginners Class is changing up our twice-monthly meeting days and times, as our members want to avoid driving at night with winter approaching.

The group will meet every other Monday from 2-4 p.m. in the afternoon. We always welcome new members to join us. Our next meetings will be on Nov. 1 and 15 from 2-4 p.m.

There will be a free MakerSpace Cricut craft night, taught by Jes, our creative colleague from CCL Douglas, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Participants in this class will learn about using our Cricut machine to make adorable holiday crafts by hand. You’ll get to work on two projects this time, as our October date got snowed out! These monthly classes fall on the first Tuesday and are open to all ages. To register, please call 436-2573, 358-3644, or email: jrenz@conversecountylibrary.org

Another exciting event coming up for the Converse County Libraries is a Wyoming author appearance by Cheyenne resident Dean Petersen with his first novel, The Burqa Cave, published earlier this year.

The book is a murder mystery, a ghost story and the story of a small-town soldier-turned-teacher trying to find redemption and forgiveness for what he did in Iraq.

From the publisher: “Still haunted by Iraq, Tim Ross finds solace teaching high school in Wyoming. His quiet is shattered by a freshman who reveals a macabre initiation held at the gun range by the football team. When Tim asks about the strange ritual involving an old crime and phantom sightings of a murdered girl, the frightened teen’s only response is, “Do you believe in ghosts?”

A vet himself, Petersen, weather permitting, will join us for four events the first week of November. Nov. 2 he will attend our Douglas Book & Brew discussion at 6:30 p.m. at The College Inn, and then he will be at the Glenrock Book & Brew discussion Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Ft. Diablo.

The author will be doing two public events on Nov. 3. Dean will be in Douglas at the library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in MR2 with books to sell and sign. He might even be persuaded to do some reading for us! Then, he will appear at the CCL Glenrock from 3-5 p.m. Please come and meet the author, learn about his experiences in the military, and what inspired him to write this book!

Our quote for this week: “The wind outside nested in each tree, prowled the sidewalks in invisible treads like unseen cats. Tom Skelton shivered. Anyone could see that the wind was a special wind this night, and the darkness took on a special feel because it was All Hallows’ Eve. Everything seemed cut from soft black velvet or gold or orange velvet. Smoke panted up out of a thousand chimneys like the plumes of funeral parades. From kitchen windows drifted two pumpkin smells: gourds being cut, pies being baked.” ― Ray Bradbury, The Halloween Tree.

For more information on any of the libraries’ groups, get-togethers or classes, or to sign up for an event, contact Tamara at 436-2573, or email her at tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org