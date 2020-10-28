Library News for the week of Oct. 28, 2020

Even though our weather seems more like Yuletide just now, the Converse County Library is still celebrating Halloween! We have one major event for adults left this week: We have reserved the Casper Planetarium (many thanks to them!) for a private showing of their special holiday show, Halloween: Celestial Origins on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. We plan to meet in Casper at the Planetarium (904 N. Poplar Street) at 6:30 p.m. when the doors open.

They’re socially distancing all audiences and thus can safely seat only 30 people for the 40-minute show. Masks are required. There will be no admission charged, as costs are covered by the library for the private showing. Please register at 436-2573, or tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org to reserve your seat.

Halloween: Celestial Origins, is described as follows, according to the planetarium, “From the festival of Samhain celebrated by the ancient Celts to the Christian traditions of All Hallows Eve, there’s a lot of history behind Halloween. There’s also astronomy, using constructions like Stonehenge to track the seasons. Learn how legends, science and tradition combined to create what we know as Halloween.”

To get into the “spirit” of the event, we’re encouraging costumes! Weather permitting, there is an optional opportunity to take a short “Full Moon Stroll” along the river path in Casper following the planetarium show.

Our book sale is continuing through Oct. 31, so be sure to stop by for some calorie-free literary treats!

The Converse County Library Glenrock is also running a couple of online Beanstack Challenges this fall. Beanstack is a fun tracking application for libraries, and was used to great effect this summer for the reading program. The app is free or you can access the tracking site from www.yourccl.beanstack.org.

One of the challenges for teens is to read the “Soaring Eagle” award-winning books, and one is for adults, “Fall Into Books,” with reading and activity challenges. There will be prizes for each of the programs.

We are putting our Food for Thought Cookbook Club on hold for a few months, due to Covid-19, and the fact that we can no longer meet outside.

Our Book and Brew Club for adults will be returning to a Zoom format on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m for the safety of our members. We will be discussing “The Heretic’s Daughter,” by Kathleen Kent, a real-life descendent of Martha Carrier, who was falsely hanged as a witch.

With the Full Moon falling magically on Halloween this year, this bon mot by Joseph Conrad seems appropriate for our Quote of the Week: “There is something haunting in the light of the moon; it has all the dispassionateness of a disembodied soul, and something of its inconceivable mystery.”