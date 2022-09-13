Library News for the week of Sept. 14, 2022

Converse County Library Glenrock is featuring Pumpkin Spiced Books this month. Okay, not really, but we do have lots of wonderful books with which to cozy up and enjoy your pumpkin spiced, chocolate, or cinnamon flavored beverages!

We also offer the newest hit movies (and old classics), audiobooks, magazines, and puzzles with which to while away your time while the leaves outside quietly turn to colors.

This is “Library Card Sign-up Month,” and we are encouraging anyone and everyone who does not yet have a library card to stop in and become a proud owner! We’ll have a drawing at the end of the month with for those who get a new card in September.

With a Wyoming library card, as long as you are in good standing you may check out books from any library in the state. You can check out movies, audiobooks, download books and audiobooks with our Libby App, as well as access our many awesome databases, such as Chilton’s Auto Repair, CreativeBug, Gale Legal Forms, Wyoming Newspapers, Consumer Reports, Linked In Learning and more. Check out www.yourccl.org and then click on “Research and Databases.” Language learning resources are also available!

If you can’t find the book/movie/audio book you are looking for, we can do an interlibrary loan from any library in the state at no charge to you.

Do you know anyone who is sight-challenged? We can order in free items for the blind or otherwise physically challenged for anyone who needs it.

This month we are also offering free replacement cards (a $2 savings) to anyone whose card has been lost or worn out.

Your Converse County Library is not just a free bookstore/movie rental shop, but also a business center, whether you need copies or laminating, or wish to learn how to use a Cricut machine.

We can help you with your phone or tablet, if you are having problems loading an app such as the Libby app for free books or audiobooks through the Wyoming State Library. Stop in and work on a puzzle, or read the newspapers or a book in our cozy Quiet Reading Room.

Do you need to mend something or need a large table for a craft you are working on? Come in and use our MakerSpace, which is equipped with a Cricut, a sewing machine and crafting tables. Each month we supply craft ideas for you to do at home as well.

Your CCL is almost like a community center, with activities for all ages, such as storytime, STEAM activities, movies, game nights, D&D nights, laser tag and escape rooms, and adult only activities, too.

We always provide classes, fun events, games and more on Fridays when Glenrock schools are not in session.

This week some of the fun events for kids include a Tween STEAM Club drop-in event Sept. 16, 1-5 p.m. Kids can come in during those hours to see Ms. Rita and learn how to “MacGyver” a baking soda and vinegar powered boat!

The young adults (YA) at our library have opened up their book club to adults who enjoy reading YA books.

There will be a YA Book Club Brunch Sept. 17, 10-11 a.m. The book is Bone Gap by Laura Ruby. Anyone interested in reading it may stop in and ask for Jenn to check out the title.

Upcoming events for adults at CCL Glenrock include an Artisan Alley Paint & Sip Board Class (21 & over please) Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m. in the library MakerSpace.

Participants must register and pay a $42 fee prior to the class with Artisan Alley. Call 307-265-0991, or pay on their website at www.artisanalley307.com

You may choose one of the curated boards selected or any from their gallery.

Another exciting event coming to the Glenrock Library this month is a national touring exhibit, “Barbie Through the Ages” on display Sept. 16-Oct. 20.

With over 100 of the iconic dolls included, you can see anything from the original 1959 pony-tailed Barbie, to some of the most fantastic designer dolls from the 2000s. Barbie is the most diverse doll in the world.

In celebration of our Barbie Exhibit, we are holding a Barbie Afternoon Tea on Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. Please reserve your seat by Sept. 19.

You may dress for the occasion if you wish, or simply don a hat (perhaps in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth). The tea is for all ages, though children must be accompanied by an adult. We encourage attendees to bring a favorite Barbie from home as a guest. We will have Barbie-themed treats, pink tea and lemonade, Barbie trivia, and prizes for the favorite guest Barbie.

To RSVP to the Barbie Afternoon Tea or any other event, contact Tamara at 436-2573, or email tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org

Our closing quote is from, who else? Barbie: “Get your Sparkle on, show this world where you belong!”