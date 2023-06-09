Library News for the week of Sept. 6, 2023

Your Converse County Libraries have a busy September in store for adults in our communities. Firstly, our Book & Brew Clubs for adults are going back to meeting separately as opposed to this summer when we met at Natural Bridge together. The Douglas crew met Sept. 5 and the Glenrock group will meet tonight, Sept. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Rosie’s Cantina.

We are discussing The Art of Racing in the Rain, by Garth Stein. This book is the last in a series of books we selected to coincide with our summer reading theme of All Together Now, celebrating the themes of kindness, unity and friendship.

This bestselling novel highlights the deep bond between humans and their canine companions in a book described as, “A heart-wrenching but deeply funny and ultimately uplifting story of family, love, loyalty and hope — a captivating look at the wonders and absurdities of human life . . . as only a dog could tell it.”

BETTMAN & HALPIN

We begin this month with a live concert featuring a group that has dazzled our audiences in the past, the extraordinary acoustic duo of Bettman & Halpin. Critics across the country have heaped praise on Stephanie Bettman for her angelic voice and adeptness with the fiddle. Her musical partner, Luke Halpin, is a guitar/mandolin virtuoso. They have toured all over the world and won raves from their fans for their expert musicianship and velvet harmonies. The pair of singer songwriters exude warmth and personality and their live performances are known for charm, humor, lively storytelling and unforgettable original music, in a combination of rock, folk, bluegrass and a style that is all their own – a joyful acoustic Americana.

The shows are Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. in Douglas and Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in Glenrock. The library is sponsoring the performances, so there will be no admission charged for these free and family-friendly shows. If possible RSVP at 436-2573, 358-3644 or tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org – although walk-ins are welcome the night of the concert.

SEAN GASKILL

Also upcoming are free, family-friendly concerts by Sean Gaskill, a master of the ancient and unique African Kora Harp Sept. 14 in Glenrock at 6 p.m. and Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. in Douglas.

Sean trained in Africa on this fascinating instrument, and has toured libraries, coffee houses and concert halls across the U.S. He shares the history, lore and culture surrounding the Kora Harp.

“Need more proof that music is the greatest international language? Listen to how eloquently Sean Gaskell, a young fella from the grunge and coffee mecca plays the 21-string West African Kora, a gourd-bottomed harp that delivers both acres of melody and gently rippling rhythms.” Tom Surowicz, Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Again, you may save your seat at the phone numbers or email above, but walk-ins are also welcome the evening of the performance.

SPECIAL TALK

Quickly following these concerts we are proud to host a pair of impactful and important presentations at our libraries by UCLA Professor Sam Mihara, one of the only living survivors of the Heart Mountain Japanese Internment Camp in Wyoming.

Professor Mihara will speak Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. in Glenrock (in the meeting hall adjacent to the library), and at 3 p.m. in Douglas (meeting room one, enter through the parking lot doors). There is no charge to attend, as the events are sponsored and supported by Wyoming Humanities.

LIBRARY CARD

SIGN UP MONTH

We close this week with a note that September is National Library Card Sign-up Month.

We will be encouraging anyone who has yet to get a Converse County Library Card to stop in this month and get this free passport to the world.

All you need is a photo ID and written proof that you reside in the county. This proof could be a bill with your name and address on it, a rental or mortgage agreement, a check or a fishing/hunting license, just to name a few. Wyoming library cards may be used at any library in the state.

Once you have your card, you can start checking out books, audiobooks, magazines, Internet hot spots, blood pressure measuring devices, as well as downloading audiobooks and ebooks through our Libby App and more.

Check with any librarian for more information.