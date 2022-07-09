Library News for the week of Sept. 7, 2022

We’re heading into the Autumn at a fast clip in Herderville, and your Converse County Library Glenrock is getting into the mood for those cool, crisp mornings and evenings, while looking forward to the warm gold burnish that nature sprinkles everywhere! We’re back to having Storytime for kids twice per week, on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 am, and our Children’s Librarian Miss Rita has a whole new crop of stories and crafts for the little ones! We also plan activities for children and tweens on Fridays when the schools are not in session.

September is National Library Card Sign up Month—and we are encouraging anyone who doesn’t yet have a library card for Converse County to head to their library and get signed up! You will be entered into a drawing for a gift certificate just by getting a library card with us for the first time! Let us tell you all about the benefits of a library card when you come in. We are also offering free replacement cards to our current patrons who may have lost or worn their cards out! We’ll have prizes for all ages, so come on in and ask a librarian about the promotion!

The Adult Book & Brew Club is excited to have our first meeting at the Higgins Hotel since before the pandemic! We will meet tonight, Wednesday, September 7th, at 6:30 pm on the deck to discuss our book, Mrs. Poe, by Lynn Cullen. We meet once per month at a local watering hole to catch up with friends and discuss good books. We always welcome new members, and those interested may contact Tamara, the Adult Programming Manager, at 436-2573, or tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org.

This week also features a Countywide Full Harvest Moon Hike for all ages on Friday, September 9th! We will hike up off of Box Elder Road, outside of Glenrock, and hope this time to see the moon herself! Last month we hiked, but the clouds foiled our view of the August moon. If interested, we ask that you sign up with us at the email or phone number listed above. We will meet at 6:30 pm at the Dave Johnston Power Plant River Access, and then proceed up the mountain in a caravan to our starting point. We recommend you bring water, snacks, a jacket, bug spray, and that you wear comfortable, sturdy shoes or hiking boots.

Our Young Adults enjoy weekly events at the library such as Board Game Night on Thursdays from 6-8 pm, D & D Meetups on Fridays from 4-6 pm, as well as daytime activities on Fridays when school is not in session.

Our adult Cross Stitch group will meet on Monday, September 12th and 26th from 2-4 pm, and our Food for Thought Cookbook Club will gather at the Glenrock Town Park on Monday, September 12th at 6:30 pm to enjoy Breakfast for Dinner! We are celebrating September as National “All-American Breakfast Month!”

Craft events for adults to sign up for this month include a free Summer Vacation Scrapbooking Crop Meetup on Wednesday, September 14th from 6-8 pm (in honor of “Save Your Photos” month), and an Artisan Alley Paint and Sip Board Class on Tuesday, September 20th at 6:30 pm. The Board Class is for adults 21 and over only, please, and the fee is $42. You may choose your board design from the Artisan Alley website when you register and pay for the class ahead of time. Contact AA to sign up at 307-265-0991, or online at www.artisanalley307.com. We must have at least 10 people signed up for the class to meet.

Your CCL is organizing a “Culture Club” group outing to see the exciting performance of the ballet Swan Lake, which will be held at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Thursday, September 29th. Sign up with us early, and we’ll negotiate the group ticket reservation. Participants will pay us for the discounted tickets, and each family/attendee is responsible for their own transportation to the event. Contact Tamara at the number or email above for more information.

In other exciting news for this month, the Barbie Through the Ages Exhibit will be coming to the CCL Glenrock to be displayed September 16th through October 20th. The exhibit features over 100 collectible dolls, from the very first Barbie from 1959, to fantastic designer dolls of the 2000s—and everything in between. Be sure to stop by to experience this collection for the young, and the young at heart! In addition, sign up now for our Barbie Afternoon Tea, (all ages welcome), on Saturday, September 24th at 2 pm. We’ll have Barbie-themed food, pink tea and lemonade, Barbie Trivia and more! Participants are encouraged to dress for the occasion (or just don a hat), and bring a Barbie from home as their guest. You may save your seat at 436-2573, or tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org.

We’ll close for this week with a quote for the new month: “And then the sun took a step back, the leaves lulled themselves to sleep, and autumn was awakened.” – Raquel Franco