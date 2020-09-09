Library news for the week of Sept. 9, 2020

NEED A LIBRARY CARD?

September is National Library Card Sign Up Month and we’ll be holding a scavenger hunt around town and at various participating businesses.

If you don’t have a library card with us then come see us and let us help you. You’ll need to be in good standing with any other library in the state where you’ve had an account, provide a photo ID and proof of an address in Glenrock (or Douglas, if applying there) with your name and address on it.

Next, take your library card around Converse County and show it at the businesses in Glenrock/Douglas who have our sign in their window. They’ll give you a secret code word for your Beanstack App and you can earn a badge. This will put you in the running for prizes at the end of the month.

BOOK & BREW CLUB

Join us for a countywide Book & Brew Club picnic and a movie! We’ll have the picnic (all Douglas/Glenrock club members welcome) on Sept. 11, 7 p.m. at Ayres Natural Bridge Park.

It’s potluck style, (we’re providing the chicken). Members please bring dishes to share. We’ll discuss Neil Gaiman’s highly praised book, Stardust, we’ll cozy up on blankets/lawn chairs and watch the 2007 movie based on the book. Robert DeNiro, Claire Danes and Michelle Pfeiffer star in the movie. If you’d like to join us for the film only, plan to come to the picnic area closest to the large parking lot around 8:15 p.m.

CELTIC MUSIC CONCERT

We have a soul-soothing musical performance coming up by Celtic Fingerstyle Guitar Master Jerry Barlow on Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. in our Glenrock library courtyard. Please note this is a time change.

Bring lawn chairs, blankets, etc. and enjoy an afternoon of Celtic music and storytelling.

Barlow will also perform in Douglas on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. in Jackalope Square. These concerts are brought to you free of charge by Converse County Library’s adult programming.

HAUNTING TALES

Self-styled Paranormal Adventurer Curt Strutz will provide chills and thrills as he discusses various haunted locations around the U.S. with us next week.

His program Visiting the Beyond is set for Sept. 14 in Glenrock’s own haunted venue, the Higgins Hotel.

We’ll be in the dining room at 7 p.m. The hotel will offer refreshments for sale. The show is free but please RSVP to Tamara at 436-2573 or via email at tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org so we can maintain the social distancing requirements. The show is suitable for adults and teens, but ID is required for alcohol. Please wear masks if possible.

YOUR THOUGHTS?

Those of us at the Glenrock library are also asking for public comments as to what you’d like to see improved about our meeting hall (the old library building). We have some construction money remaining to be used and are interested to hear ideas on what features you’d like the space to offer. You may visit our website at yourccl.org to make suggestions. Some ideas we’ve received include a working sound system, better acoustics, and flooring rather than carpet. Please let us know your thoughts.