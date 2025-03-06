Longwell scores big in Buffalo, ready to chase chance for Nationals

The ropes have been flying since September with points accumulating along the way in prep for the biggest statewide event for cowgirls and cowboys. The longest regular season among all youth sports wrapped up May 25-26 when the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association rode into Buffalo with several hometown in action racking up much-needed points to head into the last week with momentum.

It was the final chance to earn points before the State Finals next weekend back in Buffalo. The top four point scorers in each event after State will advance to Nationals this July in Rock Springs.

For Gabby Longwell who completed for Glenrock this year, it was a successful weekend which kept her in the race for a shot at Nationals. The freshman has been solid in her first year in the bigger league and had the seventh best ride of the second-go in breakaway roping at 3.520 seconds.

“I started my season out super good and have had some ups and downs throughout the year but that’s part of rodeo,” said Longwell, who also clocked a 12.460 on her first run. “I’m sitting seventh going into State with only 12 points to catch first. I really think that this is a huge accomplishment, especially for just being a freshman.”

Gabby Longwell also partnered with her brother Grady Longwell in team roping and nailed one of just four successful rides among Converse County standouts with a 12.740 final run.

The are a couple of hometown cowgirls in the hunt for Nationals in breakaway. Douglas’ Dylan Thar is among them as she solidified the No. 1 spot going into State with a fantastic first ride of 2.670 seconds, the second best time among dozens competing.

Thar also rode both days in barrels where she recorded rides of 19.291 and 19.727, respectively. In addition, she rode with Wright three-time national qualifier Caitlin Moore in team roping and had the fourth best time on day two with a 9.690.

Moore, who is well on pace to secure another ticket to Nationals, was fantastic once again in pole bending where she won the first-go in 21.053 seconds and posted a 25.703 second ride. She also completed in barrels where she clocked a 19.335 and 20.872.

The senior is also in contention in breakaway roping and she added more points to her total in Buffalo. She delivered the fourth best time in the second-go of 3.280 to go along with her 5.210 on day one anad is now fourth on the season leaders.

Last and not least, Moore is also making a push in goat tying, in which she remains one of the Wyoming’s best. She had two top-16 times after clocking a 12.630 and 10.900.

The top performance among county-wide talents was unleashed by Kendrie Ewing in barrels. The DHS freshman in two rides took second in 18.126 seconds and fourth at 18.288 for her biggest points weekend of her rookie season. It also boosted her into the No. 4 spot going into State.

Ewing was denied in breakaway but took on the abundance of quality riders in poles where she recorded rides of 31.451 and 31.029, respectively.

Also from Douglas, Gracie Tillard had a great second run in barrels where she locked down the sixth best time at 18.255 seconds as well as a 20.199 first-go. She also posted one time in breakaway at 7.530 and in poles at 38.495.

Talon Tillard and Teague Duncan delivered one of the few posted times in team roping with one ninth-place rope of 17.320. Talon Tillard also took seventh on Sunday in tie-down roping in 13.00.

Also from Glenrock, Caden Tillard and Clayton Ailport completed in team roping and Carley Mares had a solid day-two time of 18.917 in barrels.

The athletes have one week off to prepare for the big points awaiting them June 5 at State.

Season standings

The top four in each event after State qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo in July.

(Top four and local athletes)

Barrel racing

1. Kloe Nichols, Boulder, 120

2. Hadley Thompson, Yoder, 106

3. Shayda Lesmeister, Rozet, 88

4.. Kendrie Ewing, Douglas, 68

12. Dylan Thar, Douglas, 32

20. Caitlin Moore, Wright, 20

18. Gracie Tillard, Douglas, 22

Breakaway roping

1. Dylan Thar, Douglas, 70

2. Hadley Thompson, Yoder, 68

3. Kamry Davis, Buffalo, 65

4. Caitlin Moore, Wright, 62

7. Gabby Longwell, Glenrock, 57

Bull riding

1. Brenson Bartlet, Cheyenne, 106

2. Stetson St. Clair, Crowheart, 73.5

3. Owen Monfeldt, Cody, 66.5

4. Preston Thar, Douglas, 35

Goat tying

1. Hadley Thompson, Yoder, 127

2. Caitlin Moore, Wright, 114

3. Bleu Butler, Big Horn, 107.5

4. Kaeley Hutchinson, Rozet, 100

Pole bending

1. Caitlin Moore, Wright, 108

2. Abby Holcomb, Gillette, 107

3. Emma Martin, Lander, 101

4. Emeree Tavegie, Newcastle, 85

6. Kendrie Ewing, Douglas, 58

28. Gracie Tillard, Douglas, 11

Team Roping

1. Cael Espenscheid (Big Piney) and Hays Espenscheid (Big Piney), 125

2. Hadley Thompson (Yoder) and Asa Pixley (Sundance(, 66

3. Bridger Peil (Thermopolis) and Cooper Jones (Farson), 66

4. Jace Bowles (Big Piney) and Jackson Phillips (Jackson), 54

17. Preston Thar (Douglas) and Ian Mackey (Gillette), 25

19. Gabby Longwell (Glenrock) and Grady Longwell (Glenrock), 21

Dylan Thar, Douglas, 17

Caitlin Moore, 10

Caden Tillard, Glenrock, 10

Clayton Ailport, Glenrock, 10

Talon Tillard, Douglas, 7