Making memories with Daddy
Briella Loyd, 2, plays with balloons scattered around the dance floor as she keeps an eye on her dad Larry Loyd, nearby. (Cinthia Stimson / Glenrock Independent photo)
Emma (from left) and Elizebeth play with metallic-colored balloons on the floor of the GHS commons during the Daddy & Daughter Dance April 9, their father, Charles Whalen, by their sides. The girls were having a wonderful time, judging by their giggles. (Cinthia Stimson / Glenrock Independent photo)
Annalee Peasley amuses herself by twirling a balloon in the air as she waits for the dancing to begin at the Daddy-Daughter Dance April 9. (Cinthia Stimson / Glenrock Independent photo)
Girls clinch tightly together for a photo in the Glenrock High School commons area April 9, at the Daddy-Daughter event. (Cinthia Stimson / Glenrock Independent photo)
Jason Potter twirls his daughter, Willa in circles during the Daddy & Daughter Dance in Glenrock April 9. (Cinthia Stimson / Glenrock Independent photo)
Dads two-stepped to popular songs, their daughters in their arms as tiny toddlers ran with balloons as older siblings chased them. More photos were taken on the night of April 9 than one can count, but one thing’s for certain – the Daddy & Daughter Dance at Glenrock High School was a hit.
Sponsored by the GHS Junior Class and the Glenrock Police Department, the father-daughter couples continuously poured through the front doors and onto the dance floor for a couple of hours. It was definitely a night to remember.
