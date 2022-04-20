Making memories with Daddy

Dads two-stepped to popular songs, their daughters in their arms as tiny toddlers ran with balloons as older siblings chased them. More photos were taken on the night of April 9 than one can count, but one thing’s for certain – the Daddy & Daughter Dance at Glenrock High School was a hit.

Sponsored by the GHS Junior Class and the Glenrock Police Department, the father-daughter couples continuously poured through the front doors and onto the dance floor for a couple of hours. It was definitely a night to remember.