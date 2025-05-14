Man dies in rollover near Glenrock

A man was killed early Saturday morning, May 10 when a pickup truck he was riding in on Interstate 25 rolled over near Glenrock at mile marker 153, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Wyoming resident John Conway, 58, was the passenger in a Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling northbound on I-25 when the vehicle exited its travel lane to the left at approximately 1:09 a.m., crossing into the median.

WYDOT’s report indicated that the vehicle over-corrected and began to spin clockwise before entering a passenger-side leading slide, and with the attached trailer sliding north of the vehicle. The vehicle then entered the median and tripped, causing a passenger-side roll, coming to a final rest on its roof in the southbound lanes of travel.

During the roll, the trailer detached from the F-150 and continued north of the truck before coming to a final rest upside-down, according to WYDOT.

There were two other individuals in the pickup; one was listed as injured and the other was listed as uninjured. Names of those passengers were not released.

WYDOT reported that no seatbelt was in use and the driver being asleep or fatigued as being a possible contributing factor to the crash.