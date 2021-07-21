Mares sisters compete in county fair horse show

For over a century, cowboys and cowgirls rode horses in the dust and wind of the upper Great Plains like Glenrock sisters Josie and Carly Mares.

The Mares girls continued this tradition July 19 along with other young equestrians wearing cowboy hats, boots and blue jeans.

The riders were there Monday competing for ribbons and showing off their horse handling skills at the Converse County Fair’s 4-H and FFA Horse Show.

Josie earned sixth place in the Senior Ranch Riding Competition. Josie’s riding was judged on her command of the horse as it would be in day-to-day ranch work.

Josie said her favorite part of the competition is “working her horse and roping.”

Carly rode her horse Shoshoni soon after and earned herself fifth place in the Intermediate Ranch Riding Competition.

Her performance featured fast galloping and then slowing the horse down to walk over four parallel tubes.

Carly, a four-year veteran to riding competitions, said she appreciates taking a break from the fast pace of life this time of year and enjoying quality riding time.