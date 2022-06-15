Meet the Candidate: Colling vies to win town council seat

Editor’s note: The Glenrock Independent is featuring a series of articles introducing the candidates who have put their names in the hat for town council.

There are two, four-year council seats up for grabs in this election cycle. Residents Judi Colling, Taylor Mae Flores and incumbent Roy Kincaid are running for the two available positions.

Here is the first installment, introducing candidate Judi Colling:

JUDI COLLING

Judi Colling is vying for a seat on the Glenrock Town Council and she believes that at this point in her life, she has the time, energy and experience to help the community by serving in this position.

“I am proud to live in Glenrock. I believe that it is incumbent upon every citizen to do what they can and offer whatever help, knowledge, talent and experience they have to maintain Glenrock as a safe, progressive, and fiscally sound community,” Colling wrote in her response to the Indpendent’s candidate questionnaire emailed to all candidates June 2.

Colling has lived in Glenrock since 1990. She has experience in municipal service and management, with 20 years of municipal law enforcement in Wyoming.

“Most of that time was spent in supervision, management, and training. I have been a successful business owner here in Glenrock, having owned and operated the Subway/Noble Roman’s Restaurants, the Historic Hotel Higgins/Paisley Shawl Restaurant/Highlander Pub, and IBC Oil Field Construction Services. I think that the training and experience in my background gives me the ability to understand and cooperatively deal with many issues in municipal government, and to see a variety of solutions that are equitable, ethical, and legal,” she stated.

She was born and raised in Denver, Colorado, where she graduated from high school. Since moving to Wyoming in 1976, she said her education has included graduating from and maintaining professional law enforcement certification (both basic and advanced) from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy.

“I have earned my Associates degree in criminal justice through Casper College and (I)am currently earning credits toward an additional degree in Spanish language studies. I am a graduate of the FBI National Academy (183rd session), with an emphasize on interpersonal communications, media relations, and governmental management ethics.”

Colling is married to Mike Colling, a former Glenrock police chief and presently a Converse County Commissioner. Together the two have a blended family which includes six children, 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, “with two more arriving any day,” she said.

Colling has served on several boards in Glenrock and Converse County, including the Converse County Care Center, Boys and Girls Club, Glenrock Hospital District Board, Glenrock Chamber of Commerce, and the Saint Louis Catholic Church Parish Council/Finance Board.

When asked how she believes she stands out amongst the other candidates, she said, “I’m sure that each candidate for our town council is unique, possessing good qualities and ideas. I believe my training and life experiences give me a good perspective to address the needs of our community.”

She considers Glenrock to be a fiscally sound and diverse community.

“Our citizens have shown a commitment and willingness to work together for a strong, safe, and forward-thinking environment. As a vibrant community, Glenrock faces the challenges of maintaining fiscal responsibility while addressing issues of growth, public safety and protecting our hometown lifestyle. The retention, continuing training and protection of our town staff is of the utmost importance to these goals.

“Advocating for the citizens with respect and veracity can promote involvement and positive interaction with individual citizens and groups within Glenrock. I believe the key is a team approach to addressing concerns, issues and ideas as we move forward,” she stated.

Having the time to dedicated to the citizenry of Glenrock and town government is a priority, she said.

“I strongly believe in a non-ego-based leadership style with a commitment to the community without a personal agenda. I would appreciate the support and the vote of (those in)Glenrock who share my views and dreams for our community,” Colling said.