MEET THE CANDIDATE: Kincaid said he wants to serve another four years

Editor’s note: The Glenrock Independent is featuring a series of articles introducing the candidates who have put their names in the hat for town council.

There are two, four-year council seats up for grabs in this election cycle. Residents Judi Colling, Taylor Mae Flores and incumbent Roy Kincaid are running for the two available positions.

Here is the second installment featuring Roy Kincaid:

Roy Kincaid is running for Glenrock Town Council as this year’s only incumbent. He is a Wyoming native, he said, who has lived in Glenrock for 16 years.

When asked in the Indpendent’s candidate questionnaire (emailed to all candidates June 2) why he decided to run for another term he said, “I am currently serving on the town council and would like to continue to serve the Town of Glenrock. It’s been an honor the past four years representing the citizens of Glenrock.”

Among his qualifications he lists his current service as a councilman. He also serves on the Glenrock Planning & Zoning Commission. He said he has a great rapport with the Converse County Commissioners, the school district and businesses.

“I continue to be transparent with no personal agenda,” he stated.

“I am proud to be involved in bringing great things to Glenrock, such as the Town Square, the larger bike path with improved lighting. The exercise equipment along the bike path. Redesigning the baseball field for the Babe Ruth baseball team. The improvements to the rodeo arena and South Rec. The new rest rooms in the Town Park and the pet area. There are many more projects that are in the future that I would like to be a part of.”

He said what makes him stand out against the other individuals running in this race is his “experience working with town government for the past six years as a councilman (one four-year term) and planning and zoning (six years) has been rewarding. I feel that I am fair. I listen to all sides before casting my vote. I take my responsibilities serving the residents of Glenrock seriously. It’s a position where you can’t please everyone, but you try to do what is right for the community,” he said.

When asked what he perceives as problems Glenrock is facing today, Kincaid said the town needs to improve its infrastructure.

“It is a work in progress that I would like to continue to be a part of. Attracting businesses to Glenrock is another challenge. Converse County is expecting an upswing in the energy industry and I want Glenrock to be a major stakeholder (in that),” he said.

In his opinion, Glenrock’s strong points are the town council and the citizens of the community.

“Our present council works very well together. Communication has improved between council and town officials and community leaders,” he said.

Kincaid said what it comes down to is that everyone in Glenrock wants basically the same thing: for Glenrock to be the best it can be.

“Glenrock is a great place to raise a family. It’s a safe community with excellent schools. We help one another when the going gets tough. With the opening of the Town Square, it’s a great addition to the community.”

Kincaid has been married to his wife, Viki, for 16 years and the couple has one daughter, Maya, who is a sophomore in high school. He attended St. Anthony’s Catholic School in Casper and graduated from Natrona County High School. He attended the University of Wyoming and the University of Central Oklahoma. He is a U.S. Army Combat Veteran who worked in the medical field in the military and private sector for 20 years, he said. He then worked for Cameco Resources for 10 years as a safety and health specialist.

“I retired six years ago and am currently working for Converse County School District No. 2 in the special education department. I am enjoying my position with CCSD2 and find it very rewarding to be giving back to the community and helping the children,” he said.

When asked why Glenrock’s constituents should vote for him, Kincaid replied, “I have proven myself as a fair and honest councilman. I communicate well with my constituents. My decision-making is based on facts and data. I have been part of a team that has worked very hard in bringing improvements to Glenrock and its citizens. I always have the community’s best interest in mind,” he stated.