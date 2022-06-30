Meet the candidate: Taylor Mae Flores

Editor’s note: This month the Glenrock Independent has featured a series of articles introducing the candidates who have put their names in the hat for town council.

There are two, four-year council seats up for grabs in this election cycle. Residents Judi Colling, Taylor Mae Flores and incumbent Roy Kincaid are running for the two available positions.

Here is the third and final installment in the Meet the Candidate series, featuring Taylor Mae Flores.

Taylor Mae Flores did not respond to numerous requests by the Independent to return the candidate questionnaire emailed to all three town council candidates June 2.

Days after the initial email, a phone call was made to the candidate during which she agreed to answer the questions about her candidacy for a town council seat and return them, as well as send a photo for publication with the article.

After not receiving the candidate’s responses, additional reminder emails were sent to Flores.

Flores finally did respond to one email June 18 via the pen name Secret Sunflower Soul, where she said, “ . . . can you please send a statue (sic) or ordinance for a reference saying I need this to serve? If this is needed I would like to meet with you in person.”

The Independent responded by reiterating to the candidate that “there is nothing requiring you to complete our questionnaire to run or serve on town council. We are not affiliated with the town government in any way. We are a weekly independent newspaper covering Glenrock and Converse County. We provide the articles about the candidates running for office in Glenrock to offer our community members the chance to read about each candidate and learn more about them. It is a public service we provide for free.”

The Independent then asked Flores to call and discuss meeting to still allow her the option for an article in this forum.

No further communication from the candidate was received despite numerous deadline extensions.