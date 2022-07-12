Middle school Herd grapplers wrap season on top

The mats were buzzing Friday as middle school wrestlers from the Southeastern Wyoming Athletic Conference competed for the top prize. The young Herder grapplers led the way at the SEWAC championships, claiming 12 top finishes and the team trophy.

“We had the kids step up to some challenges,” said coach Heath Hayes. “They didn’t quit. Everyone worked hard and the success followed them with their hard work.”

Each of the 32 Glenrock wrestlers who competed at the SEWAC meet battled through the noise of a big crowd in Lingle to earn a podium finish. Twenty of those 32 finished as champions or runners-up, with more than a few wrestlers like Kyler Sorenson moving up weight classes to help Glenrock claim the SEWAC title.

The Herders had a solid season this year, and Hayes said he expected a handful to make a deep run at SEWAC, but to have 20 kids place in the top two was even better than he hoped for.

“We had a couple that wrestled really well and took care of business. They helped us out and helped themselves,” Hayes said. “We’ve got a pretty ornery group of kids. When you mix that with good athletic ability, I think the outcome is success.”

When the young Herders returned to Glenrock they were greeted by a trail of firetrucks and followed by a line of supporters back to the school despite the icy chill in the air, a scene that coach Jeff Barnett said reminded him of Field of Dreams.

“We truly appreciate the community support in our ventures and the success we had,” Hayes said. “They were a huge part of that.”

SEWAC Championships

1st place: Max Kellogg, Wyatt Rhamy, Damien Cornell, Wes Holman, Broday Allen, Talon Calley, Clayton Ailport, Hunter Rivera, Brady Calmes, Kyler Sorenson, Gene Hershley, Kaylinn Dines; 2nd place: Nick Ticknor, JoVontae Givens, Teagan Rakisits, Kelton Stewart, Kristian Martin, Skyron Granaas, Gabe Federer, Chastidee Blakesly; 3rd place: Colter Lewis, Matthew Bilger, Aaron Wasik, Cole Barker, Joel Williams, Clayton Partridge, Nikkol Short; 4th place: Charles Halvorson, Kingston Evans, Orlando Villeneuve, Marshall Scales, Aden Evans.