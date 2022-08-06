Miller gets $2k BGCCW scholarship

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming (BGCCW) is proud to present a $2,000 Foundation Education Award scholarship to Glenrock High School graduating senior, Brookelynn Miller, for her essay and interview on ethics.

One of the priority outcomes of the BGCCW is good character and citizenship, and Brookelynn exemplified this in her essay on the Laws of Life.

Brookelynn stated that her Law of Life is, “Let’s try one more time,” after watching her mother get knocked down and continue to get back up again and again.

A former member of the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock, Brookelynn says that the club was a safe and caring place for her to go when her parents had to work. She remembers having fun at the club after school and in club sports leagues, where she remembers her mom cheering her on from the stands.

In her scholarship award interview, she cited the love and support from her mother as a driving force in who she is today. She also credits her Language Arts Teacher, Debra Radenmacher, for having the greatest impact on her as a student.

“Ms. Radenmacher was always very patient and understanding, and made her classes very welcoming. I made a lot of friends in her class. The way she helped the students in speech and debate, as well as in the theater program was just inspiring,” Brookelynn said.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming could not be more proud to have this distinguished young lady represent its commitment to scholarship. It is so awesome to see young people you knew when they were little growing up to be amazing adults with so much potential. We cannot wait to see the impact Brookelynn will have on the world,” Area Director for BGCCW Preston Blakeley said.

The BGCCW Foundation provides education award scholarships for graduating seniors with a maximum award of $2,000, which is credited to the learning institution of the student’s choice. Brookelynn plans to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in nursing and will be starting at Casper College in the fall.