Mitchem announces for new seat in House

Glenrock resident Stan Mitchem has announced his run for the Wyoming House of Representative in the newly created House District 62 that is split between western Converse and eastern Natrona counties.

“It is pivotal that we bring citizen focused, conservative representation to House District 62,” Mitchem said in a prepared statement.

Mitchem said he has been involved in Republican politics at the grassroots level, serving as as a Republican Party committee person for a Glenrock precinct, and has been actively involved in his community. He also pointed out his more than 30 years as a volunteer firefighter.

A self-described conservative, he said he believes in limited government and is opposed to tax increase efforts that have been proposed by what he described as “Cheyenne insiders.”

“Our state needs to live within its means. I’m opposed to the tax increase proposals brought by Cheyenne insiders,” Mitchem said.

Mitchem, in his announcement, noted his pro-life and pro-gun stances, including that he is an NRA member.

“I bring citizen-based leadership in Cheyenne that is pro-life and pro-gun. We need to have leadership in Cheyenne by citizens, not politicians,” Mitchem said.

Mitchem has been a supervisor on his Converse County Conservation District Board for 13 years and is currently chairman.

Thus, he said, he has “spent his career working with farmers, ranchers and multiple agencies to help utilize and protect our natural resources and water quality.”

He believes in ensuring that Wyoming reaches its full potential, he said.

“(President) Biden’s attempts to destroy Wyoming industries are unconstitutional and illegal,” Mitchem said. “We must protect ranching, farming, oil and gas, coal, uranium and others from these attacks.”

Because it is a newly created seat in the Wyoming House, Mitchem and any other candidate will not have to face an incumbent. The seat was created by the Legislature this past session due to redistricting brought about by the 2020 Census and the shift in population in Wyoming.