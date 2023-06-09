Moulton, Ticknor lead the Herder XC pace

Good weather and quality competition made for a good day on the trail for the Glenrock High School cross country program. About a dozen athletes raced around TA Ranch to notch a second round of times Aug. 31 as the young season continued at the annual Buffalo Invitational.

A familiar talent led the way for the GHS boys as junior Ayden Moulton led by example. The returning letterman was the fastest on the team where he completed the 5K in 19 minutes 28.19 seconds.

Moulton wasn’t the only finisher in purple around that time of the race. Freshman teammate Owen Partridge was chasing him close by and finished just 17 seconds back at 19:45.68.

The lone GHS senior in the varsity race was Gavin Zeiger. The letterman found his way across the finish line in 21:42.28.

Junior Trajn Swalstad of Worland won the day with a time of 16:48.08. Kelly Walsh senior was second best in Buffalo at 16:55.27 while also leading the Trojans to the team title.

Glenrock had four athletes chasing their best times in the junior varsity clash. That’s where freshman Michael Schowengerdt led the squad when he was at 23:23.24.

Sophomore Miles Wieser was the next Herder to finish when he tallied a time of 24:36.31. He was followed by junior Jaxson Cornella at 24:46.40 and sophomore Manny Coulter at 26:24.08.

The girls’ squad was smaller but the effort was just as big. GHS sophomore talent Lucy Ticknor had the quickest time on the team where she completed the 3.1-mile course in a time of 25:14.93.

GHS sophomore Kayla Grant was the next Herder to stop the clock when she recorded a 26:50.04. Senior teammate Peyton Phillips tallied a 27:30.33 for the day.

Junior Kinley Cooley of Powell was the individual champ with a time of 20:28.22. Worland junior Zena Tapia was runner-up at 20:34.33.

GHS RESULTS

Varsity boys

Ayden Moulton 19:28.19

Owen Partridge 19:45.68

Gavin Zeiger 21:42.28

Varsity girls

Lucy Ticknor 25:14.93

Kayla Grant 26:50.04

Peyton Phillips 27:30.33

JV boys

Michael Schowengerdt 23;23.24

Miles Wieser 24:36.31

Jaxson Cornella 24:46.40

Manny Coulter 26:24.08