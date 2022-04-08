A Music History Lesson of the British Invasion

Singer/Musician Joey Leone (from left, on guitar), Darro Sparkie Sandler (on drums) an Earl Irving (on bass) play a live History of the British Invasion concert at Ayres Natural Bridge July 20. The Converse County Library sponsors Leone’s concerts. He puts on educational, entertaining shows for CCL at least once a year. When asked how he decides what his playlist will be for a performance, he replied, “I tend to look out at the audience. Most of my British Invasion shows are a bit heavier rock . . . Pink Floyd, Cream, Led Zeppelin. The crowd that night looked like a bit of an older one, up close. I left out the heavy ones.” Playing to an old audience or not, Leone mixed his knowledge of music facts with spot on blues and rock, giving the audience much more than they came for. Leone said he hopes to be back next year, “God willing.”