NCAA Wrestling champ Robles pinned as keynote speaker at Boys & Girls Club United For Impact

The Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock will host its annual United for Impact Dinner Thursday, May 7.

Anthony Robles, a national NCAA Wrestling Champion and 2011 ESPY Award recipient is set to light the night on fire with his inspirational keynote address.

Born without his right leg, Robles defied expectations to become a three-time NCAA All-American and the 2011 NCAA Wrestling Champion at 125 pounds while competing for Arizona State University.

His incredible journey of perseverance, discipline and resilience has earned him national recognition, including two ESPY Awards, one of which was the prestigious Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Robles is a member of both the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, and continues to inspire audiences nationwide with his powerful message of overcoming adversity.

Beyond the wrestling mat, Robles has broken multiple Guinness World Records for pull-ups, served on the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports & Nutrition, and worked as a college wrestling analyst for ESPN. He is also the author of the book Unstoppable, and his life story was adapted into an Amazon Prime feature film produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

“On July 20, 1988, the doctors were not prepared when, Judy Robles, age 16, gave birth to a baby boy who was missing his right leg. The doctors could not explain what went wrong or why I was missing a leg. My mom, however, always told me growing up that God made me this way for a reason, and she made me believe it. I finally realized what that reason was when at the age of 14, in Mesa, Arizona, I tried out for the wrestling team,” Robles said via his website, anthonyrobles.com

“My first year was horrible. I was the smallest kid on the team weighing in at a whopping 90 pounds and without question, the worst wrestler, finishing my first year with 5-8 record and in last place at the Mesa City wrestling tournament. Not many people believed that a tiny kid born with one leg – the worst wrestler in the city – would ever excel in such a demanding sport,” he said.

Want to know more about this incredible human? If so, plan on attending the GBGC fundraiser.

The United for Impact Dinner celebrates the impact the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock is making in the lives of youth in the community.

Doors open for the fundraising dinner at 5:45 p.m. and dinner is served at 6 p.m. The club is located at 100 S. 6th Street, in Glenrock. There is no cost to attend but guests are asked to make a meaningful contribution to support the work of the local club. For tickets, visit bgccw.org/our-events or call (307) 235-4079.

ABOUT THE CLUB

In 2025, the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock served 636 youth, providing a safe and supportive environment with educational, recreational and leadership programs.

Aligned with its mission to inspire all youth to reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens, the club helps members build character, develop life skills and achieve academic success through mentorship and structured activities.