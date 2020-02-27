Nearly Closing The Chapter

When Mandi Tvedt began her career on the Glenrock Herders’ varsity basketball team she wasn’t ready.

She looked afraid of the competition and like she didn’t belong on the floor.

“I called a time out and dug into her in the middle of it,” coach Chris Gray said.”She just wasn’t getting after it and she was playing scared. After that talk she stepped up and played the best basketball game of the season that night. That’s when she realized that she could play with these kids.”

“She’s always willing to take criticism,” longtime teammate Adelaide Williams said as she recalled that game. “I’ve never seen Mr. Gray rip anyone’s butt like he did Mandi that day, and I’ve never seen anyone respond as well as she did.”

That story is indicative of the kind of player and person Tvedt is. Since that game she has faced every challenge the coach and team have thrown at her head on, and developed into one of the best players on the team.

“Mandi has had to play every position in her time on this team,” Gray said. “That’s the best thing about her, she is willing to do anything for the team. She has been my most consistent player on and off the court. She shows up for every morning shoot, every team camp in the summer time and she puts in the work to help the younger players get better. She’s been a gem and I appreciate her efforts.”

Her willingness to step up in any situation has earned her the respect and adoration of the younger athletes who are inspired to follow her lead on the court.

Glenrock celebrated its senior night Friday and the adoration Tvedt’s coaches and teammates have for her was easy to see. The whole team gathered at the end of the bench closest to the entrance to the gym to meet her when her name was announced.

Each girl took their turn emotionally embracing Tvedt and presented her and her parents with flowers.

It was an emotional night for Tvedt as she just played her last home game in front of Herder Nation as a Lady Herder, but she felt appreciative for the time she had.

“It was a sad night,” Tvedt said fighting back tears. “None of it really hit me that it was my last time playing on this court until the game was over. I’m proud to say I’ve been able to work here with these coaches and play my heart out for them.

“With these girls this year we’re a really tight-knit group of friends. We always get along with each other and I’m going to miss them.”

The girls only have a couple more opportunities to play with Tvedt. The Lady Herders head to regionals in Torrington Feb. 27-29 to fight for a chance to appear at the state tournament in Casper next month.