New Babies

HESTON RAY SHEPHERD

Morgan and John Shepherd are proud to announce the birth of their son, Heston Ray Shepherd born May 17, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Converse County.

Heston weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces at birth.

Maternal grandparents are Misty and Jerry Hays of Dickinson, North Dakota.

Paternal grandparents Christa Alexander and Josh Alexander (step), of Douglas, and Justin Shepherd and Ginger Shepherd (step) of Wellston, Ohio.

JAXTYN JOSIAH THOMPSON

Alissa Thomas-Thompson and Caleb Thompson are proud to announce the birth of their son, Jaxtyn Josiah Thompson May 17, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Converse County.

Jaxtyn weighed 6 pounds, 2.5 ounces at birth.

Maternal grandmother is Serenity Thomas of Douglas. Paternal grandparents are Charity McCullough of Farmington, New Mexico and Ed Dalgarn, of Douglas.

Jaxtyn joins sibling EmMariah, 6, at home.

MADDOX LEE MCCAIN

Haley Hatfield and Mitch McCain are proud to announce the birth of their son, Maddox Lee McCain May 18, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Converse County.

Maddox weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce at birth.

Maternal grandparents are Wendy Prather, Bill Hatfield and Mike Prather (step), of Glenrock.

Paternal grandparents are Jodi McCain and Joshuah Ohnstad (step), of Redding, California, and Christopher and Cassie McCain (step), of Tuttle, Oklahoma.

Maddox joins siblings Eric, 6, and Bladen, 1, at home.