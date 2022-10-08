New Boys & Girls Club open for after school registration

As kids and teens prepare to head back to school, the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock wants to help them be unstoppable with their academic enrichment, good character, citizenship and healthy lifestyles!

Children in grades K-12 will enjoy enriching after school activities that will keep them engaged in a safe environment with caring mentors at a brand new club site behind Town Square at 100 S. 6th Street.

An after-school snack will be provided to youth, and all members will receive lunch and two snacks on Fridays when school is out.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock Director Maurica Medders.

The club’s after-school program starts Aug. 22 and runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Friday. Glenrock schools presently do not meet on Fridays.

Children who attend the club receive homework help, character education, arts and crafts classes, and many other activities at the club.

All k-12 students are welcome. The program is $30 a month, with a $10 yearly club membership.

“Our Be Unstoppable after-school program will be full of fun and excitement! Our staff is looking forward to providing the best experience for your child this school year,” Medders said.

For more information about the club, activities or to register online, go to http://www.bgccw.org/our-clubs/glenrock or call (307) 262-1892.