No Place Like Home: Herders thrive at The Rock, net 66 PRs in Lehner/Finch invite

Glenrock High School track & field coach Heath Hayes doesn’t measure success by medals. Watching his athletes run a faster time or set a longer distance than the previous week are the gains he likes to see . . . and he sees a lot of it every weekend.

Last week was no different when the Herders competed at home for the second of four times this year. Those weekly gains came in the form of 64 personal bests at the annual Tony Lehner/Al Finch Invitational.

There were 12 programs in action from as big as Campbell County to as small as Wind River. In the end, Douglas won the girls title with 114.5 points and GHS was eighth at 29. Thermopolis took the boys gold with 168 points and Glenrock was fifth at 63.

Boys

It was another good day for the boys who added another State pre qual and recorded 32 new personal bests.

The Herders struck gold and big points in the 4x100 relay. The foursome of Carson Tomlin, Korbian Hill, Easton Sivage and Brady Dona captured first place in 45.45 seconds, beating out Rawlins in a thrilling finish at 45.84. It also beat their own previous State pre qual time.

More points were collected in 4x400 when Glenrock took second at 3:41.89, just two seconds shy of first. In addition, the crew of Koi Horn, Haiden Ward, Sivage and Hill secured their spot at State and earned second in sprint medley relay at 3:50.56.

Senior Brady Dona nailed third out of 76 in the 100m and beat his previous State pre qual time of 11.37 seconds, an eyelash out of first which recorded an 11.26. Sophomore Korbian Hill also made the top 10 with a 11.91.

Junior Terryn White captured ninth in 400m when he completed the lap in 57.27 seconds. That was less than two seconds shy of third. Freshman Seth Zagrabelny was the fastest Herder in 800m when he took 13th among 31 at 2:28.25.

The fastest Herder to run a mile was sophomore Koi Horn who clocked the seventh best time of 5:10.04. Senior Manny Coulter, in the midst of his farewell tour, made the top 15 in 5:52.06.

In hurdles, freshman Ethan Stanfield delivered a seventh-place time in the 110 at 19.24.

In field events, sophomore Carson Tomlin soared to third in high jump when he cleared 5 feet, 9 inches. Junior Haiden Ward was one spot back in fourth with a 5-7.

The talented duo finished in the same order in long jump. Tomlin was third with a leap of 19-2.25 and Ward hit the pit in 18-6.25.

Stanfield led the Herd in triple jump where he soared to a team best of 36-9. Sophomore Talon Humphrey was 13th overall at 34-8.5.

Providing the muscle in discus was junior Declan Federer who threw his way to seventh out of 85 athletes with a mark of 127-5. Senior Adam Baszton and freshman Joel Williams both passed the century mark at 103-3 and 103-1, respectively.

Baszton led Glenrock in shot put when he took home eighth among 82 competing with heave of 41-1. White was 13th at 37-0.5 and a Federer was one spot back at 36-10.

Girls

The girls were even more successful this week in achieving 34 PRs.

Sheridan Sarvey was the golden girl for the squad in discus when she unleashed a first-place throw of 101-5, defeating the best from Lusk by two inches. Freshman Marly Haskell was the sixth best at 85-6.

Haskell stepped up for the Herders in shot put where she captured third place with a launch of 30-3.5. Sophomore Bailey Cornella hit 12th with a distance of 24-11.

On the oval, freshman Michelle Bishop was the 10th fastest out of 82 in the 100m sprint in 13.79 seconds, only a half second out of second. Senior Emma Seestie made the top 20 out of 60 in the 200m where she clocked a 30.41.

Another top-10 finish was secured by sophomore Ayomi Scheenen in 400m when she completed the lap in 1:16.02. She was just a couple of steps ahead of senior teammate Laura Fernandez at 1:16.69.

Freshman Allison Sarvey was GHS’ best in 800m and clocked her two-lap time of 2:57.37. Sophomore Kennley Blackburn was the quickest Herder in 1,600m at 6:41.46.

The Herders will stay in Converse County again this week. They will take on the annual Douglas Invitational which has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. April 16, a day earlier because of expected winter weather on Friday.