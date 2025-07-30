No resolution for the two women fired from library

Despite numerous citizens asking for the Converse County Library Board to reinstate former Glenrock Library Manager Jennifer Kofoed and circulation clerk Erin Wolfley to their former jobs – from which they were fired June 18 by CCL Director Mary Lin Maner – CCL Board President Michelle Moe refused to discuss the terminations.

Moe stated at the beginning of the July 24 board meeting in Douglas that, “We understand there’s a lot of emotion involved. And we also understand it’s because you care about your library and your community . . . In order to protect and respect everyone involved, including and especially our former employees, we will not be speaking about or answering any questions regarding the personnel issues.”

Although the board will not confirm this due to it being personnel issues, it has been alleged by various citizens both at the meeting and outside of it, that the women were fired by CCL Director Mary Lin Maner over Wolfley’s daughter’s social media post regarding the library’s HVAC air conditioning system not working (again) during days of heat wave temperatures in early June.

Aspen Wolfley was going to get her mom some ice, per her mother’s request. Aspen had asked why it was needed. She learned the HVAC system wasn’t working again, and she said she was concerned for the employees’ safety.

Aspen then made a Facebook post about the 90-degree heat inside of the Glenrock Library on June 11, commenting that it was extremely hot and could be a dangerous working environment for employees and visiting patrons. Previously, Aspen said that the library’s HVAC not working properly is not a secret, as it is well-known throughout the community.

At last week’s meeting, a 30-minute period was allowed for library patrons who signed up in advance to speak. The public was not allowed to share their grievances in the June meeting after the firings took place, because they were not “on the agenda,” patrons have stated.

Brandi Sorenson, Elevate Glenrock Director Kim Martin, Scott Pratt, Kathy Causton, Converse County Prevention Specialist DeAnna Brow and Anthony Rivera each spoke to board members Moe, Mark Roster (Glenrock member), Tammy Townsend (Douglas member), and Jody Glenn (just appointed).

Most spoke specifically to the terminations, while Martin and Brow talked about how the firings have debilitated the heart and soul of the library, and thus, the community.

Brow addressed the board and said she was there on that day to “talk about the importance of community and connection, and the vital role we all play in that — especially our librarians.”

“Each librarian . . . has a unique impact on our rural community, and together, they shape the experiences of everyone who walks through our doors. They’re not just here to manage books. They’re here to inspire learning, connect people, and promote a love for reading and culture. In our rural area . . . our librarians are like beacons of hope. They guide people of all ages toward new discoveries and growth. They go above and beyond by addressing important community needs, like helping with food insecurity and providing prom clothes for students. Additionally, our librarians are in tune with what’s happening in the community.

“They recognize both the strengths and challenges that our residents face. This awareness allows them to create a safe and nurturing environment for everyone. They know when support is needed and work to connect people with the resources they require, reinforcing the library’s role as a vital part of our community,” Brow stated.

As a concerned community, she said, they would like to understand the decision to release “two dedicated and loyal librarians from their duties.”

“Both of these women have made significant contributions to our library in Glenrock and their impact has been felt by many. Their efforts have not only enriched the lives of library patrons but have also strengthened our community as a whole . . . Understanding the context and rationale will help us as a community to process this change and continue to support the library in its mission moving forward,” Brow told the board.

The thread continued as library patrons, one after the other, expressed their dismay, displeasure and dissatisfaction that the two women were, in their opinions, unfairly let go and would not be reinstated.

Following a 15-minute executive session, the board asked the public back into the meeting. Moe thanked the attendees for their willingness to speak up.

“While we are not willing or able to discuss personnel issues, I would like to emphasize that these decisions were made with careful consideration and not taken lightly. The process has adhered to relevant laws, policies and procedures, and the dismissals were not unfounded,” she stated. “ . . I will say . . . hearing what I’ve heard today, reading what I’ve read, there’s a lot of misinformation out there. There’s a lot of speculation and a lot of assumptions that have been made. Lastly, I will stand firm on the fact that the library has a good board. The members all are on the library board because they care deeply about their communities and the library. As for our director and our assistant director, they also care about both libraries, and our communities and the best interest of the libraries and the employees."

Reached July 27, Wolfley said she is terribly disappointed that the board had a statement ready to go at the start of the meeting.

“They were clearly not willing to listen or to give any answers (to us or the public). When we went into the board meeting it seemed that they were not going to listen to what the public had to say. That’s my take on it. Kim Martin from Elevate Glenrock wanted to know if the (Converse County Library Board) was going to keep supporting community events. Dee (Brow) was there and spoke about the Glenrock community wanting to know if the library board is going to continue to support her programs?

“When I was at the library she’d bring in kid-friendly foods for the food pantry box. I noticed in the years I worked at the library that in the summertime kids would come in starving around noon. I asked Jennifer (Kofoed) if we could partner with the food bank and they loved the idea. We started that about two winters ago. We kept it stocked with other food as well, but focused on kid-friendly food. Dee’s concerns are legitimate. Is the food program something they’re going to keep?” Wolfley questioned.

“Go ahead and ignore me, but I don’t think it’s right they ignored the community. They were just checking off boxes . . . it was not an open dialogue. I did think going in there that we would have a discussion. I had seven years of praise and people telling me what a good job I was doing. I never had a review and I had never been told there was an issue with me or (my work). It was great. This was my first and only disciplinary action.”

Wolfley said the only thing she was told in that disciplinary meeting was, “It’s about Aspen’s post. That I had violated policies referencing her post. I was misrepresenting the library. And (by that time) it was already down. Michelle Moe said that the post was full of wildly untrue things. I said, ‘Hey, I didn’t post it and it was already taken down.'"

Wolfley said she’s disappointed and hurt, but thankful for the immense amount of community support she and Kofoed have had.

“After all these years at the library . . . to have everything pulled out from under me . . . I really loved my job and I loved helping our patrons,” she said.