OPINION: Letter to the Editor - Recognize, don’t stigmatize mental health issues to improve lives

TO THE EDITOR:

“Mental health can’t wait. Break the silence . . . Ignite change.”

In America today, approximately one out of every five Americans is suffering with a mental health issue; and approximately one in 25 adults is experiencing a serious mental illness that substantially interferes with one or more major life activities. In every story, there is strength and there is hope.

Recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month. As CEO of Wyoming Behavioral Institute, my staff and I have the privilege of serving members of our community with mental illnesses that are often invisible to others. Since its inception in 1949, May has been designated as Mental Health Awareness Month. This observance provides an opportunity for action to address the stigma preventing individuals from getting the care they need. Today, positive outcomes are not only possible . . . they are experienced every day.

What can we do to assist those in need of mental health care and treatment?

• Listen and show understanding: If you suspect a loved one is struggling, listen to their story and encourage them to seek help.

• Share the Crisis Response Line: 988 is the 24/7, free and confidential text, chat, talk support line. Military veterans may press ‘1’ for dedicated support. Suicide is often preventable when people at risk receive the support that they need and their story is heard.

• In case of acute medical emergency, dial 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

• Encourage students to pursue careers in mental health fields, whether through nursing, medical, clinical, or vocational programs. We must inspire the next generation of talented, caring, and compassionate professionals. Wyoming Behavioral Institute partners with learning institutions to offer nursing, social work, counseling, and occupational therapy students practicum and internship experiences. The Wyoming Behavioral Institute Mental Health Professional Scholarship Fund at Casper College provides financial assistance for qualifying students.

Working together, we can improve the lives of Americans suffering with mental health concerns. By speaking up, we help to shatter stigma, foster understanding, and help others find their own path to healing. We invite you to speak up, share your story and show your strength. #MHAM

Mike Phillips, Casper