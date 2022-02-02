Pair of Big Wins: Lady Herd preps for Southeast, to present $3,600 to Food Pantry between games Friday

The Glenrock Lady Herders are playing hard this season, going 2-0 against Lingle/Fort-Laramie and Wright this past weekend, upping their season mark and perfecting their 2A Southeast conference record so far this season.

The 8-5 Lady Herders faced the 8-7 Doggers on Friday and took home a win 40-33, which brought their league record to 2-0. They continued their winning weekend with a win against the 4-10 Wright Lady Panthers in dominating fashion 43-16.

Throughout the game there were many players that head coach Peter Fenster said really stepped up to the plate.

“Anne-Marie Young had 17 against Lingle and 14 against Wright,” Fenster said. “She and Adelaide Williams both combined for a 30 against Wright. They just did a great job. We also had some key players like Emma Wieser and Skylar Harford step up at crucial times in the game to sink some free throws in Lingle.”

The Lady Herders are scheduled to play the Southeast Cyclones, Shoshoni Wranglers and Wind River Cougars this coming weekend (Feb. 4-5).

Each year the Lady Herders put on a Shoot-a-thon fundraiser in which the team donates half the proceedings to the Glenrock Food Pantry.

“We are presenting the check to them during the Southeast game, between the girls’ and boys’ game on Friday,” Fenster said. “The girls raised over $3,600 this year for the food pantries.”