Park to increase by 220 acres

Ayres Natural Bridge Park is about to expand by 220 acres, according to Converse County Chairman Jim Willox, who said the county is “under contract with Butch Killion, LLC” for the land surrounding the park at a cost of $1,695,000.

The deal is scheduled to be finalized Jan. 5, 2026.

The revenue being used for the property acquisition is from Converse County’s mineral revenue reserves.

When asked on Saturday how the idea to purchase the property – which butts up against the park on three sides – came about, Willox said the commissioners had heard Killion was interested in selling it.

“He’s owned it for quite awhile, probably a decade or more. A couple of people had leased the property, but this is all of his holdings. When we heard he was interested in selling it, we knew we had the opportunity to expand Natural Bridge Park, which is a gem within Converse County,” he said.

However, this isn’t just about the opportunity to expand the park.

“Dare I say this is a once in lifetime opportunity to not only expand it, but to protect its open space?” Willox said, rhetorically.

In a joint statement released Friday, the County Commissioners said the purchase will improve access to outdoor recreation, and preserve one of Wyoming’s most iconic natural landmarks for future generations.

Willox said the commissioners are looking forward to working with Converse County’s groups, local organizations and the public to help shape how this additional acreage can best serve Converse County residents – while still maintaining Natural Bridge Park’s natural character.

The additional acreage will create opportunities for expanded trail systems, open space exploration, and future outdoor recreation planning.

“We’re very excited. As indicated, we have a lot of ideas, but no specific plans at the moment. We want to spend time collecting people’s thoughts. We think it is a great investment for the county’s future. And energy revenue such as oil, gas, wind and coal has allowed us to do this,” Willox said.

Additional information regarding development plans, public access and opportunities for community input will be shared following the closing.

Willox said the commissioners expect the construction team for the new LaPrele Dam will need to cross the property, but that will not change anything regarding the dam.

The LaPrele Irrigation District was ordered to breach the 100-plus-year old dam earlier this year, to avoid “catastrophic failure.”

According to Wyoming Public Radio, excavation at the site of the new dam upstream on LaPrele Creek will start in March, 2026 along with building the dam’s foundation. It is expected the construction of the main portion of the dam will start in 2027, a partial refill of the reservoir is scheduled for 2028, with the dam becoming fully operational in 2029.

A voicemail was left for county commissioner Donald Blackburn but the call was not returned. Willox said Blackburn was instrumental in the property addition to the park.