The Pink Flamingo! Flappers hit town for cancer awareness fundraiser

Low-waisted dresses, cloche hats and wavy curls will all be in fashion at the annual Pink Flamingo fundraiser event sponsored by the Converse County Cancer Awareness Task Force.

The Fort Reno building at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds will be the place to celebrate the roaring 20s – this year’s theme – shop at the vendors’ booths, enjoy dinner and raise money for local cancer patients.

The event is Saturday, Oct. 10, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

“Tickets are $30 if bought early, or $35 at the door,” organizer Maria Lane said. “Tickets can be bought at the admissions desk at Memorial Hospital of Converse County.”

The Club will be providing finger food to go along with the roaring 20s theme and there will be plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy.

“Dakota Honaker, a local man, will be our comedian this year. We will also be doing a cake auction, door prizes, blackjack and roulette tables and music by local DJ Cinnamon Johnson,” Lane said.

Vendors will be set up with tables filled with various specialty items from baked goods and candies to candles and other delightful wares. The vendor fee will cover one person’s entry and meal at the event.

The task force is still looking for cakes for the auction and all proceeds from the auction will go to their bags of hope (helpful goodies for cancer patients), and will help pay for cancer screenings and testing for Converse County residents.