Plan for bull ridin’, steak grillin’, foot stompin’ fun at upcoming Deer Creek Days

Have you ever dreamt of winning a bull riding contest?

How about dreaming of winning first place for grilling the juiciest, most succulent-tasting steaks in Converse County, where the judges are holding up placards reading, “10/10”?

This year little folk to bigger folk will have the opportunity to enter those types of contests and more, as the Deer Creek Festival board is bringing these events and others to Deer Creek Days (DCD) June 27-29 in Glenrock.

Elevate Glenrock Director Kim Martin and Elevate’s board president John Moulton are full of enthusiasm for this year’s celebration, and are inviting anyone and everyone near and far to come join the community in “Celebrating Hometown Roots,” the 2025’s festival theme.

Deer Creek Days, a three-days-long weekend, came about in 1976, Moulton said, when a “group of women, led by Bonita Hunt, wanted to celebrate the bicentennial.”

“They thought to do these games,” Martin added, “That were based off of a game show back then.”

But, that’s not all, as the board has a few surprises in store for next year, as well.

“This is the 49th year. We’re bringing back quite a bit (of events) from the original Deer Creek Days, with more for next year – as next year is going to be really, really big – it’s our 50th anniversary,” Moulton shared.

Of the new happenings this year, the Steak Cookoff on June 27 is, “History in the making, as it’s Wyoming’s first steak cookoff sanctioned by the Steak Cookoff Association. And, they’re also going to have training for people to be judges the day before (Thursday, June 26, 3-6 p.m.),” Martin said. “It’s going to be so much fun this year.

The youth bull riding event for ages 5 to 18-years old is being put on by Underground Bull Riders Productions, “whose mission is to help youth bull riders mold their dreams into reality,” according to their “Who We Are” section on their webpage.

“They are not going to charge any admittance or anything. They will just ask politely if people would like to donate to their organization to keep it going. They will be running concessions – that’s kinda how they keep everything going,” Martin said.

The bull riding event is on Sunday at South Rec beginning at 2 p.m. However, you can sign up for these events and others by visiting the Elevate Glenrock page at https://elevateglenrock.com and under the DCD banner is a button to click for registration forms.

There’s so much going on, it would make sense to find lodgings and plan on spending the weekend in Glenrock as a “Staycation,” Moulton encouraged. “We’re just trying to stuff the weekend full of activities with something for everybody. I think it’s going to be a great, full weekend. You’re not gonna want to miss anything.”

“Some of the original games that we’re bringing back are a wheelbarrow race. And, we’ll have the race where they have to run down and put their head on a bat and spin around, and then come back. Then there will be an obstacle course in the back end of the park closest to the river where the mud volleyball pits are – that was part of the original ones. But, the one event that you get people still talking about (who remember the first games), is that there will be an above ground swimming pool with a big PVC pipe across the top. And you grease that (pipe up), and they then have five minutes to get as many team members across it as they can.”

Another big surprise includes History Channel and YouTube personality Ryan Evans of Counting Cars and Count’s Kustoms fame as the headliner of the car show this year – which is certain to go into maximum overdrive with an amazing array of gorgeous cars and trucks. The show is set for Sunday morning, June 29 at 10 a.m. in Town Park.

From a 5k run, Johnny Cash exhibit and book sale at the library, FFA project sale, Lions Club BBQ, gospel concerts, dummy roping, live bands, free ice cream and cornhole games, the parade on Saturday, musician Rhett Haney playing for the Birch Street dance Saturday night to face painting and a clown, three-on-three basketball games, Chappelow’s Strongest Man Contest & Firetruck Pull, food trucks, to balloon animals, and more in between, DCD is three days full to the brim with family fun.

“(Elevate Glenrock) will have 300 bags to hand out to kids, so the first 300 kids can come up and get them at the four-way stop, where we had the PA system set up. We did that last year and we got a lot of good feedback. Then the kids have something to put the candy in,” Moulton noted.

Moulton said he credits having a full Elevate Glenrock board with being able to have so many great events this year. The board consists of Moulton and his wife, Kari Moulton, Tamra Halley, Lonnie and Chris Sorenson, Margaret Farley, Jim Chappelow, Doug Doherty, Mike Flynn, Bobbie Collins and Stephanie Henderson,.

“You know, not to toot (our own horn), but we’re pretty blessed. We have a full board, and this is why we’re able to do so much, because we have so much help from all our board members. In previous years the board’s been pretty much a skeleton crew, but we’re pretty lucky we’ve grown as a board, and we got enough people to help,” he stated.

For more information on anything related to DCD, contact Martin at 307-436-5652, or email director@elevateglenrock.com

Want to see a complete schedule of all three days? Visit DCD on FB at https://www.facebook.com/DeerCreekDays for a copy!

We hope to see you there!