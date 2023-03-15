Platte River Photography Show winners announced

The Enterprise announced the winners of the 2023 Platte River Photo Show held at Eastern Wyoming College’s Douglas campus last week.

Austin Mueller, Bailey Mueller and Carla Geoff, of Glenrock, and Laura Terriere, of Rolling Hills, placed within student, adult and professional divisions with their photography work.

Jen Goodwin, program manager with The Enterprise / Douglas Main Street, said 160 entries were received in the annual contest.

“There were 26 winners and $5,400 in prizes awarded to students, adults and professional photographers. We had a great turnout at the reception, with folks from all over eastern Wyoming and even from Colorado,” Goodwin said.

“The classes were full and the photo shoot was amazing! It was loved by all who attended and that makes all the hard work and planning that goes into these events worthwhile. We can’t host this wonderful event without our sponsors, who we are grateful to for their continued support. We also received a grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation to host the improved photography workshop and it was very successful! We’re looking forward to next year already!”

Congratulations go out to the following winners:

DIVISION No. 1

STUDENTS, STILL:

1. Harper Pollock, Cabin

2. Violet York, Pinecones

3. Dottie Andrews, Sunset

DIVISION No. 1

STUDENTS,

WILDLIFE / ANIMALS:

1. Bailey Mueller, Pigs

2. Harper Pollock, Paint Horse

3. Austin Mueller, Dog

DIVISION No. 1

STUDENTS, OPEN:

1. Austin Mueller, Roping Dummy

2. Harper Pollock, Riders

3. Bailey Mueller, Dog

DIVISION No. 2

ADULTS, STILL:

1. Sam Sherman, Snowy Tree

2. Laura Terriere, Aspen Tree in Fall

3. Mark Panasuk, Iceland Shore

DIVISION No. 2

ADULTS,

WILDLIFE / ANIMALS:

1. Heath Hayes, Moose

2. Sam Sherman,

Running Antelope

3. Laura Terriere, Bird

DIVISION No. 2

ADULTS,

OPEN CLASS:

1. Lyn Clark, Clothespin

2. Laura Terriere,

Junkyard Bus

3. Rose Fry, License Plate

DIVISION No. 3

PROFESSIONAL,

STILL:

1. Dave Thompson, Snowy Landscape

2. Carla Genoff, American Flag

3. Kelly Osborn, Water Drops on Leaf

DIVISION No. 3

PROFESSIONAL,

WILDLIFE / ANIMALS:

1. Erin Schwartzkopf,

Dog With Pheasant

2. Erin Schwartzkopf,

Horses Nose

3. Carla Genoff, Cow

DIVISION No. 3

PROFESSIONAL,

OPEN:

1. Erin Schwartzkopf,

Horse & Girl Portrait

2. Cynthia Sheeley,

Cowboy & Horse Silhouette