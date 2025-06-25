Pony Express gallops into Glenrock in dark of night to complete 1,966 miles

At 1,966 miles and roughly 186 horses over the course of 10 days, you could have sent a letter all the way from St. Joseph, Missouri, to Sacramento, California, back in 1860.

This mailing system was known as the Pony Express, a private owned company to deliver mail faster than the alternative at the time – the Post Office Department, later known as the United States Postal Service when it was reconstituted in 1971.

Though the Pony Express was only operational for 18 months from April 1860 and October 1861, it still carried approximately 35,000 letters in its short lifespan. But at a major $5.00 at the time, an equivalence of roughly $200 in 2025, it was too costly for most yet still attracted plenty of customers.

This high price was due to the quantity of people it took to keep the express operational. However, the need for it was there, with the gold rush flooding the West Coast in the late 1840s. The people behind this monstrous undertaking were William H. Russell, Alexander Majors and William B. Waddell, according to nps.gov

The Pony Express was going strong until just 10 weeks into the new enterprise. The downfall began, according to nps.gov, “on June 16, 1860, about 10 weeks after the Pony Express began operations, Congress authorized the a bill instructing the Secretary of the Treasury to subsidize the building of a transcontinental telegraph line to connect the Missouri River and the Pacific Coast.

“The passage of the bill resulted in the incorporation of the Overland Telegraph Company of California and the Pacific Telegraph Company of Nebraska.

“While the lines were under construction the Pony Express operated as usual.”

By the time transcontinental telegraph line was completed in Oct. 24, 1861, the need for the Pony Express evaporated. Two days later, the last few deliveries were sent on their way as the Pony Express officially shut down in early November.

The Pony Express might not have been long but it had a lasting impact on the history of the United States, which is where the Nation Pony Express Association (NEPA) comes in.

NEPA has been re-riding the original – or as close as they can to the original trail – since 1977. This all-volunteer, historical organization has a goal to remap and reestablish the original trail.

Recently, NEPA riders came through Converse County.

They rode into the county on June 20 and exited the east side the morning of June 21. Though they do the ride 160 years later, they still stick to the 10-day delivery time with roughly 100 letters in tow.