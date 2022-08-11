Preliminary results may change for tonight's election results

Edit: 10:06 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022: The preliminary results will be posted online in the morning (Wednesday, Nov. 9), due to continued delays in tallying the early voter votes. Preliminary results as we have received them will also be printed in tomorrow's Glenrock Independent.

-----------------

Due to a glitch in the early voting system at the Converse County Courthouse, the preliminary results may change for election results in Converse County.

More information and the results will be posted as it becomes available.