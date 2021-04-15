PROM 2021: Puttin’ on the Ritz, Herd Style

Green and blue lights from the east end of the gym flickered and changed to the rhythm of the music, nearly keeping time with the beat. High-schoolers, who were also stirred by the music, grooved and shook their bodies to the various melodies being played.

While it seemed earlier than usual, it was time for an event nearly every high school student looks forward to – prom.

Glenrock’s prom April 10 at the high school was preceded by the Grand March ceremony at the intermediate school an hour earlier.

During the march, royalty was announced and those attending the event were able to show off their dresses and fancy duds to parents, grandparents and members of the community.

It’s an event townsfolk look forward to every year, as well as a chance to dress to the nines.

Students voted Adam Bearfield and Abbi Cerny to be crowned king and queen. Terrin Fauber and Adelaide Williams were voted prom prince and princess.

While prom is considered a staple to American high schools, it was postponed last year because of COVID concerns. Instead, parents of seniors held the dance at the local park.

“I feel like since most of us here have never been to an actual prom, we didn’t know what to expect,” Cerny said. “It feels good. I’m glad the whole school gets to be together.”

The dance, although without a designated theme, lasted nearly four hours in the high school gym.

Bearfield said he was surprised he got voted to be prom king. Still though, he said the night turned out well, especially after not celebrating the youthful milestone the year before.

“It’s been pretty fun getting to hang out with all my friends,” he said. “I had to go to work (last year).”

While most students donned their finest dresses and tuxedos, many bedazzled onlookers with sparkling rhinestones, and a couple of boys chose to go with an even less-traditional style.

Logan Jones and Kyle Hiser wore button-up shirts and shorts to celebrate the band Guns N’ Roses.

Jones’ shirt and shorts were adorned with stitched red roses, while Hiser was decked out in Mexican bandito-styled patterns all over his shirt and shorts combo.

Jones whimsically said that he was representing the roses while Hiser was showing off the guns and bandit apparel.

“Nobody’s going to remember just nice dresses,” Jones chuckled. “I think they’ll remember this.”

While the prom was meant for Glenrock High School juniors and seniors, many of these students invited either younger or out-of-town dates, which added dozens of dancers to the event.

“I think everyone’s enjoying themselves this year,” Cerny grinned.

An after-prom party was held at the Glenrock Bowling Alley later that night.