Pronghorn H2 request back on state land board agenda

Pronghorn Clean Energy (Pronghorn H2, LLC) is attempting once again to take their wind endeavor, part of the $1.7 billion colossal project on 46,000 acres in Converse County, before the State Board of Land Commissioners (SBLC) and the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) Thursday morning April 3 in Cheyenne.

The company’s wind energy development lease application for the windfarm is filed with the Office of State Lands and Investments. Company information indicates they’ve been working with OSLI and private lessees since 2022.

Previously on Feb. 6 Pronghorn was scheduled to go before the Wyoming SBLC to ask the board’s approval of 45-year-long private and state leases for the wind farm power generation portion. However, OSLI / SBLC removed the Pronghorn leases from its agenda. Those involved said that was done to provide more time to consider the total project.

However, Pronghorn is back on the agenda for tomorrow, under “Surface Lease Matters, item E-8, Wind Energy Lease, Converse County-WL-1620.”

The meeting is at the Capitol Complex Auditorium and via web conference, and is open to the public.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the Office of State Lands and Investments’ YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@wy_osli for the public to view.