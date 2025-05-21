Property tax refund deadlines looming

Who can apply for the state program?

The Wyoming Department of Revenue reminds homeowners in Wyoming that they may qualify for a partial refund of 2024 property taxes paid. The property tax relief program for homeowners has an application deadline of June 2.

Wyoming Department of Revenue Director Brenda Henson explained that Wyoming residents for the last five years may qualify for a refund if:

• They have occupied the property nine or more months in 2024;

• Have total assets less than $163,019 per adult household member, excluding the value of your home, one vehicle per adult member of the household and any retirement accounts, life insurance or medical saving accounts from that calculation;

• If the homeowner’s 2024 property tax paid exceeds 10% of your total household gross income, the asset requirement is waived.

In addition, household income must not exceed 145% of the median household income for the county where the property is located, or the statewide median, whichever is larger. For all but 10 counties that amount is $109,881. Counties with higher income limits are: Campbell $133,139; Converse $115,754; Crook $112,897; Laramie $111,331; Lincoln $129,529; Sublette $116,841; Sweetwater $111,650; Teton $192,459; Uinta $117,856 and Weston $111,447.

Homeowners can apply for a refund of up to one-half of the median residential property tax amount or 75 percent of their 2024 property tax bill, whichever is less.

Taxpayers may apply online at wptrs.wyo.gov or obtain an application from a local County Treasurer’s offices across the state. All applications must be properly completed and filed with the Department of Revenue or the County Treasurer’s office no later than June 2. Before applying for the refund, individuals must pay their 2024 taxes in full.

For the 2023 tax year, more than $14.2 million was refunded to 13,485 taxpayers through the property tax refund program, with an average refund of $1,058.

Additional information on Wyoming’s property tax refund program, including detailed eligibility requirements and how to apply, is available by calling (307) 777-7320 or at https://wptrs.wyo.gov/

An additional property tax relief program with an approaching deadline is the Long-Term Homeowners exemption. Passed during the 2024 legislative session, eligible taxpayers may exempt half of the value of their property tax on a primary residence if they have paid residential property tax in Wyoming for 25 years or more and are age 65 or older. The deadline to file for the Long-Term Homeowners exemption is May 27, and applications must be filed with a local county assessor.

County refund could total your full tax

While the state of Wyoming refund program could get you up to 75% of their bill, Converse County is one of a handful offering additional relief that could get you all of it back.

Converse County Treasurer Joel School said the county deadline to apply for 2024 taxes is Oct. 14, far later than the June 2 deadline for the state program.

In general, you may qualify for this program if you own your home; have been a Wyoming resident for the last 5 years; occupied the residence for at least 9 months of the tax year; paid your property taxes in full; have a household income of $115,754 or less; and have personal assets of less than $163,019 per adult member of the household, excluding the value of your home, a car for each adult member of the household, retirement accounts, medical savings accounts, etc, or if your property tax bill is more than 10% of your household income.

He said if you qualify, you are eligible to receive up to 75% of your tax bill, up to a maximum of $750.61 if your household income is below $99,788, or a maximum of $487.90 if your household income is above $99,788 but less than $115,754.

If you qualified for the state program and received a refund, your refund for the state and county programs combined cannot exceed 100% of your tax bill, he noted.

HOW DO I FILE?

Complete the form available online at https://www.conversecountywy.gov/222/County-Treasurer, attach the income verification documents, and return it to Converse County Treasurer’s Office, 107 N 5th Street, Suite 129, Douglas, WY 82633 or in Glenrock on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 319 W Birch Street, Suite 208. You can also send the forms via email to conversecountytreasurer@gmail.com