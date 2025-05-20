Range Rider: ‘Tell Them I Died A Hero’

“Peace is a precious commodity,” said Will, stirring sugar in a grenade-shaped coffee cup. “We’ll never have world peace because men like to fight. Seems they’re always lookin’ for a way to make war.”

I sat across from him at a corner table in the quiet, smoky coffee shop he often frequented, and let his words fall heavily on the pock-marked table. I asked him his thoughts on Memorial Day and what he might do that day. I hoped he’d tell me he would participate in a memorial service or ceremony, connect with other veterans to share stories, and honor the fallen together.

Will didn’t do those things.

He described how he would sit on his small, rundown porch and quietly grieve the loss of his comrades. He would raise a glass to each one and allow his emotions to run down his face. In a lowered, mournful voice, he told me about a young infantryman named Danny, who died in his arms over 50 years ago in the damp, dark jungle of Vietnam.

Will recounted how he attempted to quench the blood from a gaping wound in the young soldier’s chest and tried to comfort him. Both knew death was the only outcome, but Will refused to leave him there, even as enemy fire screamed overhead through the smoke and the screams of his platoon. Crouched down in the tangled vines and wet vegetation, Will put his ear next to the bloodied mouth of the fatally wounded soldier and heard him whisper, “Promise that you’ll go see my mom and sister. Tell them I died a hero.”

Will replied, “You’re not going to die,” knowing it was a lie. He administered his morphine syrette to ease Danny’s suffering. Under the cold rain of the monsoon season and hot enemy fire, Will made the promise to Danny, not knowing if he could find out who or where Danny’s family was and wondering if he, himself, would make it out alive.

Fortunately, Will did return to his homeland and eventually set out to find Danny’s mother and sister. Ultimately, he fulfilled the promise, and over time, Danny’s family became part of Will’s family. Every year they exchange calls, cards, and gifts on holidays, especially Memorial Day.

Unfortunately, there are thousands of stories like Will and Danny’s that span over decades of war. Every fallen soldier has a personal story that should be remembered and honored, and humble heroes like Will, who watched helplessly as the lives of young, brave soldiers seeped into the red mud of Vietnam and other foreign lands.

Memorial Day is Monday, May 26. It is a day of remembrance and personal connection - a time to honor those who served under the American flag and never returned home.

It’s a particularly poignant time to grieve the thousands of brave service members who have sacrificed their lives in all of our nation’s wars. Veterans will gather to reflect, share stories, and honor those who fought to protect our country in pursuit of that one precious commodity: peace.

As Americans, we should follow the example of courageous warriors and veterans and pay homage to them. Fly your American flag at half-staff! Be thankful for your liberty and freedom! Be grateful to live in America!

On Memorial Day, what will you be doing? As the general public believes, that day won’t be just the traditional beginning of the summer season. It’s the day to remember those no longer among us. It’s a day to honor American troops who returned home under a flag-draped coffin. It’s a day that continues to shape the present and future, reminding us of the ongoing impact of their service.

The many thousands of heroes lying buried in cemeteries throughout America have taught the lesson of this century. It teaches about bold, honorable love for our homeland and the inherent willingness to protect it. These soldiers loved with the wild courage of youth, wounded perhaps, yet serving with tenacity and fearlessness.

Memorial Day may herald the start of summer, but it’s also about looking backward. It’s a red, white, and blue day to pay tribute. Because of the selfless acts of our warriors, Americans enjoy liberty and freedom as no other country can.

Let’s prove we are worthy of their sacrifice. Honor them, remember them, and continue to strive for peace. It’s not just a choice, but a duty we owe to those who gave their lives for our freedom.