Raw deal: Pronghorn, Sidewinder projects undermine our values

TO THE EDITOR:

Recently, the Wyoming State Board of Land Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the Pronghorn and Sidewinder Wind projects in Converse and Niobrara Counties. At first glance, these might look like “clean energy” investments. But a closer look reveals something quite different: these turbines aren’t being built to power Wyoming homes or strengthen our energy independence—they’re designed to churn out carbon offset credits for hydrogen jet fuel, so Denver elites can feel better about flying over our wide-open spaces while claiming a low-carbon footprint.

This is a direct assault on Wyoming’s oil and gas industry, disguised as green progress. These projects will create fuel to compete with the very industry that has powered our economy, funded our schools, and employed generations of Wyomingites. And to make matters worse, they’re doing it with federal subsidies and regulatory loopholes that President Trump has rightly pledged to dismantle.

These massive turbines—hundreds of them—will scar the iconic landscapes that attract visitors from around the world and redefine the rural way of life that many of us hold dear. What’s the cost to a family ranch when its property value drops because of 600-foot industrial turbines next door? What happens to local tourism when the Oregon Trail becomes a wind factory backdrop? The answer is lost dollars and stolen quality of life—and there’s no way to get either back.

More importantly– what about the water? Wyoming water is not just precious—it’s sacred. It’s what drives agriculture and sustains our communities, it underpins every industry we depend on, and it’s scarce! Now, without clear answers or public transparency, we’re being asked to gamble with this resource to support a convoluted, unproven supply chain for hydrogen jet fuel? That’s not just irresponsible—it’s dangerous and flies in the face of generations of Wyoming water law.

The bottom line is this: It’s foolish to use Wyoming water and Wyoming wind to build phony green energy that competes against Wyoming oil and gas, all for the sake of helping woke corporations polish their ESG reports. As President Trump has promised, the taxpayer-funded lifelines keeping these projects afloat are about to vanish. And when they do, Wyoming will be left holding the bag—scarred landscapes, depleted water, and a weakened energy industry.

We need to stand up now, before it’s too late. These aren’t Wyoming energy projects. They’re blue state green dreams derived at Wyoming’s expense.

Note those voting in favor of this boondoggle: Governor Gordon, Treasurer Meier, Auditor Racines, and Superintendent Degenfelder. Secretary of State Chuck Gray was the lone NAY vote and the only voice expressing the concerns of the residents affected.

As State Representatives, we hear the outrage over these projects. They are being discussed at brandings, in taverns, over coffee, and around kitchen tables. We see the petitions circulating. We hear the concerns of the Mayors. We are engaged, and we will fight collaboratively to seek legislation that will work for the people of Wyoming.

Rep. Kevin Campbell (HD62), Glenrock and

Rep. Tomi Strock (HD6),

Douglas