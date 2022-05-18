Reception May 21 for CCL Smithsonian exhibit Crossroads

The staff of The Converse County Libraries spent May 13 on the installation of the massive Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street exhibit, on display at the CCL Douglas through June 25.

The exhibit, titled “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America, explores all aspects of living in the country, far from the urban centers of the U.S.

The interactive exhibit poses questions such as how has life on the range changed, how did we arrive here on the frontier, what does our future hold, what challenges lie before us, and what are the things we most cherish about our culture and lifestyle? We are only one of six locations in Wyoming specifically chosen to house this important exhibit. In addition to the engaging Smithsonian Institution curated storytelling provided in the display, Crossroads is also supported by Wyoming Humanities, and the council also provided a generous grant for library programming along the theme of the exhibit.

The newly formed Converse County Library Foundation Board is hosting a reception May 21 from 3-5 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend. The reception will feature Charcuterie Boards by Cody, wine, champagne and punch. We thank Falky’s for their assistance with decorations and accoutrements for the party!

We featured a film screening, A Noble Pursuit, by Wyoming filmmaker Leigh ReaganSmith May 17 in conjunction with the exhibit. If you are interested in catching this guerilla style documentary which tells the story of a group of Wyoming citizens who banded together to save the Noble Basin, at the headwaters of the Hoback River, you can still catch it at the CCL Glenrock on May 18 at 6:30 p.m. For more information about this free, family-friendly event, contact Tamara at 436-2573, or tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org

Another Crossroads event is coming up May 25 at 6:30 p.m., when Wyoming Historian Kylie McCormick will give a presentation on Converse County Historical Highlights. Join us to learn more about the good old days in our colorful county.

Please sign up in advance for this event.