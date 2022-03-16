Renquist, Williams, Wyo FFA 2022 State degree recipients

The Wyoming FFA Association has announced its recipients of the 2022 Wyoming State FFA degree. More than 190 FFA members in 48 chapters across the state achieved the award.

State degree recipients in the Glenrock FFA chapter are Jordyn Renquist and Adelaide Williams. Both young women are seniors at Glenrock High School. Agriculture is a big part of their lives.

The State FFA degree is the highest achievement of the Wyoming FFA Association and is granted only to members whose achievements in agriculture are truly exceptional.

“This achievement is a compilation of years of goal setting, record-keeping and implementing a plan of action on behalf of these members,” Wyoming FFA State Advisor Stacy Broda said.

Each recipient will be recognized in front of their peers at the Wyoming State FFA Convention, receive a certificate of achievement and be given the golden charm of the degree to wear on their FFA jacket.

“This honor is the gold standard of FFA membership in our state and shows an extraordinary commitment to the mission and motto of FFA,” Broda said.

From this group of applicants, the state Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness, Star in Agricultural Placement and Star in Agriscience will be chosen. State FFA Officers must also hold the degree to be eligible for office.

“Take pride in knowing your record of achievement is lasting. You truly are the cream of the crop of the Wyoming FFA,” Broda enthused.

The awards will be presented as part of the 2022 Wyoming FFA State Convention on April 7 in Cheyenne.