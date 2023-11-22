Rewarded For Their Efforts: Schowengerdt, Sorensen voted All-Conference by area coaches
Herders Charlie Schowengerdt (80) and Preston Sorensen (60) blast their way through the defensive line in search of a QB sack. The duo were the top two tacklers this season with more than 100 in their All-Conference season. (RJ Morgan photo)
It’s been more than a decade since Glenrock High School thrived on the gridiron with state titles and a long list of playoff appearances. Since then, the program has tried to regain that winning pedigree.
There was no playoffs again this year as the rebuilding Herders continue to seek a new identity. However, the efforts of the roster never go unnoticed and two players caught the attention of league coaches for their play this challenging season.
Senior Charlie Schowengerdt and sophomore Person Sorensen were selected by opposing coaches to the 2023 2A East All-Conference team.
The standout duo was relied upon heavily through this year’s growing pains where the injury-riddled squad finished 0-8 overall and 0-7 in league play. Glenrock, which ranked last in passing in 2A last season, made a commitment to improve this year no matter what and it happened. GHS finished this season ranked fifth in passing out of 14 teams.
The performances of Sorensen and Schowengerdt provided leadership on and off the field.
The future is bright with the talented Sorensen returning for two more seasons. The 6-foot, 5-inch defensive standout was No. 1 on the team with 52 total tackles, three fumble recoveries and one quarterback sack.
Schowengerdt was a problem for opponents on both sides of the ball. Defensively, he was second in total tackles with 43, had two interceptions and one quarterback sack.
When the Herders had the ball, Schowengerdt finished with 15 catches for 223 yards and one touchdown.
Now that football is over, the duo will go on to star in their other sports – basketball, wrestling and track.
2A EAST
ALL-CONFERENCE
Glenrock
Preston Sorensen
Charles Schowengerdt
Big Horn
Avon Barney
Kolby Butler
Jacob Brown
Keifer Dunham
Caleb Gibson
Drew Heermann
Cruz Hernandez
Owen Petty
Gavin Stafford
Burns
Tagr Holmes
Mason Medley
Jesse Tarango
Newcastle
Cole Erb
Landon Hatheway
Zachary Orsborn
Teddy Troftgruben
Tongue River
Alex Barker
Connor Cummins
Colter Hanft
Caleb Kilbride
Cole Kukuchka
Jack Melger
Nixon Rider
Torrington
Ty Bennick
Jacob Durrant
Brayden Frazier
Bryce Hager
Trey Parriott
Kaiden Riggs
Kaden Romig
Greysen Shields
Upton-Sundance
Eli Gill
Keaton Mills
Wheatland
Cole Goertz
Gabe Haroldson
Jake Hyche
Brock Peasley
Bryce Stenson
Bode Stone
Offensive Player of the Year
Bryce Hager, Torrington
Defensive Player of the Year
Colter Hanft, Tongue River
Lineman of the Year
Ty Bennick, Torrington
Coach of the Year
Russell Stienmetz, Torrington
