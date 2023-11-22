Rewarded For Their Efforts: Schowengerdt, Sorensen voted All-Conference by area coaches

It’s been more than a decade since Glenrock High School thrived on the gridiron with state titles and a long list of playoff appearances. Since then, the program has tried to regain that winning pedigree.

There was no playoffs again this year as the rebuilding Herders continue to seek a new identity. However, the efforts of the roster never go unnoticed and two players caught the attention of league coaches for their play this challenging season.

Senior Charlie Schowengerdt and sophomore Person Sorensen were selected by opposing coaches to the 2023 2A East All-Conference team.

The standout duo was relied upon heavily through this year’s growing pains where the injury-riddled squad finished 0-8 overall and 0-7 in league play. Glenrock, which ranked last in passing in 2A last season, made a commitment to improve this year no matter what and it happened. GHS finished this season ranked fifth in passing out of 14 teams.

The performances of Sorensen and Schowengerdt provided leadership on and off the field.

The future is bright with the talented Sorensen returning for two more seasons. The 6-foot, 5-inch defensive standout was No. 1 on the team with 52 total tackles, three fumble recoveries and one quarterback sack.

Schowengerdt was a problem for opponents on both sides of the ball. Defensively, he was second in total tackles with 43, had two interceptions and one quarterback sack.

When the Herders had the ball, Schowengerdt finished with 15 catches for 223 yards and one touchdown.

Now that football is over, the duo will go on to star in their other sports – basketball, wrestling and track.

2A EAST

ALL-CONFERENCE

Glenrock

Preston Sorensen

Charles Schowengerdt

Big Horn

Avon Barney

Kolby Butler

Jacob Brown

Keifer Dunham

Caleb Gibson

Drew Heermann

Cruz Hernandez

Owen Petty

Gavin Stafford

Burns

Tagr Holmes

Mason Medley

Jesse Tarango

Newcastle

Cole Erb

Landon Hatheway

Zachary Orsborn

Teddy Troftgruben

Tongue River

Alex Barker

Connor Cummins

Colter Hanft

Caleb Kilbride

Cole Kukuchka

Jack Melger

Nixon Rider

Torrington

Ty Bennick

Jacob Durrant

Brayden Frazier

Bryce Hager

Trey Parriott

Kaiden Riggs

Kaden Romig

Greysen Shields

Upton-Sundance

Eli Gill

Keaton Mills

Wheatland

Cole Goertz

Gabe Haroldson

Jake Hyche

Brock Peasley

Bryce Stenson

Bode Stone

Offensive Player of the Year

Bryce Hager, Torrington

Defensive Player of the Year

Colter Hanft, Tongue River

Lineman of the Year

Ty Bennick, Torrington

Coach of the Year

Russell Stienmetz, Torrington