Rewarding season leads to a bundle of individual accolades
This year’s senior class was in sixth grade the last time Glenrock High School stepped foot into the football State playoffs. That group will now be remembered as the team that made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and built the foundation of a bright future for the program.
With success comes reward. Those rewards came in bunches as 21 athletes earned postseason honors and were recognized Nov. 25 at the annual football banquet.
It took the hard work and effort of every player to pump new life into a program that had not won a game in three years. The Herders (4-5) did more than break the losing streak, they won four times in their playoff journey.
Easton Low was selected by 2A coaches for the highest honor on the team – All-State. The senior running back chalked up 352 yards rushing and five touchdowns in leading the team.
More honorees included Brady Dona who rushed the 321 yards of real estate with six TDs, and Joel Williams who also ran for 226 yards and one TD.
Under center, Kelton Stewart completed 18 of 51 passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns. Dona, who played several positions this season, completed eight passes at QB for 171 yards, two TDs and no interceptions.
Talon Humphrey and Low led the receiving department with five catches each. They also finished with two touchdowns apiece and a combined 182 yards.
On special teams, Khannon Caston and Brody Allen each returned kickoffs for touchdowns. Stewart also had an 89-yard punt return for a score.
Defensively, Williams was the leader of the Herd with 103 points. His numbers included 58 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, one fumble recovery and one interception.
Allen was second in total defense with 89 points, which included 47 tackles, one fumble recovery and one pick. Dona was third statistically with 88 points, boosted by 52 take downs, three tackles for a loss and one interception.
This year’s list of honors behind first-year head coach Heath Hayes and staff is lengthy, including non-team awards Fan of the Year to Macy Hayers and Biggest Supporter of the Year to Glenrock Independent.
Shrine Bowl selections will be made later this winter but the bulk of the honors include:
Skill Lifter of the Year
Declan Federer
Lineman Lifter of the Year
Gene Hershley
Monday Night Offensive Player of the Year
Korbian Hill
Scout Team Player of the Year
Khanon Caston
Rookie of the Year
Joel Williams
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Preston Sorensen
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Brady Calmes
Defensive Player of the Year
Joel Williams
Most Improved Skill Player
Miles Wieser
Most Improved Offensive Lineman
Gene Hershley
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Braden Knight
Offensive Player of the Year
Easton Low
Offensive Player of the Year
Brady Dona
Herder Award
Easton Sivage, Joel Williams, Talon Humphrey, Gene Hershley, Brody Allen, Easton Low and Preston Sorensen
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Braden Knight, Gene Hershley, Declan Federer, Terryn White, Crais Fleck, Luke Rainey, Zach Johnson, Kelton Stewart, Talon Humphrey, Kyler Sorensen and Ayden Lamb
All-Conference
Easton Low, Brady Calmes, Joel Williams, Brady Dona, Preston Sorensen and Brody Allen
Honorable Mention All-State
Brady Calmes, Joel Williams, Brody Allen, Brady Don and Preston Sorensen.
All-State
Easton Low
