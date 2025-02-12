Rewarding season leads to a bundle of individual accolades

This year’s senior class was in sixth grade the last time Glenrock High School stepped foot into the football State playoffs. That group will now be remembered as the team that made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and built the foundation of a bright future for the program.

With success comes reward. Those rewards came in bunches as 21 athletes earned postseason honors and were recognized Nov. 25 at the annual football banquet.

It took the hard work and effort of every player to pump new life into a program that had not won a game in three years. The Herders (4-5) did more than break the losing streak, they won four times in their playoff journey.

Easton Low was selected by 2A coaches for the highest honor on the team – All-State. The senior running back chalked up 352 yards rushing and five touchdowns in leading the team.

More honorees included Brady Dona who rushed the 321 yards of real estate with six TDs, and Joel Williams who also ran for 226 yards and one TD.

Under center, Kelton Stewart completed 18 of 51 passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns. Dona, who played several positions this season, completed eight passes at QB for 171 yards, two TDs and no interceptions.

Talon Humphrey and Low led the receiving department with five catches each. They also finished with two touchdowns apiece and a combined 182 yards.

On special teams, Khannon Caston and Brody Allen each returned kickoffs for touchdowns. Stewart also had an 89-yard punt return for a score.

Defensively, Williams was the leader of the Herd with 103 points. His numbers included 58 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Allen was second in total defense with 89 points, which included 47 tackles, one fumble recovery and one pick. Dona was third statistically with 88 points, boosted by 52 take downs, three tackles for a loss and one interception.

This year’s list of honors behind first-year head coach Heath Hayes and staff is lengthy, including non-team awards Fan of the Year to Macy Hayers and Biggest Supporter of the Year to Glenrock Independent.

Shrine Bowl selections will be made later this winter but the bulk of the honors include:

Skill Lifter of the Year

Declan Federer

Lineman Lifter of the Year

Gene Hershley

Monday Night Offensive Player of the Year

Korbian Hill

Scout Team Player of the Year

Khanon Caston



Rookie of the Year

Joel Williams

Defensive Lineman of the Year

Preston Sorensen

Defensive Lineman of the Year

Brady Calmes

Defensive Player of the Year

Joel Williams

Most Improved Skill Player

Miles Wieser

Most Improved Offensive Lineman

Gene Hershley

Offensive Lineman of the Year

Braden Knight

Offensive Player of the Year

Easton Low

Offensive Player of the Year

Brady Dona

Herder Award

Easton Sivage, Joel Williams, Talon Humphrey, Gene Hershley, Brody Allen, Easton Low and Preston Sorensen

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Braden Knight, Gene Hershley, Declan Federer, Terryn White, Crais Fleck, Luke Rainey, Zach Johnson, Kelton Stewart, Talon Humphrey, Kyler Sorensen and Ayden Lamb

All-Conference

Easton Low, Brady Calmes, Joel Williams, Brady Dona, Preston Sorensen and Brody Allen

Honorable Mention All-State

Brady Calmes, Joel Williams, Brody Allen, Brady Don and Preston Sorensen.

All-State

Easton Low