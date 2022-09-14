Road Block: State-ranked Tongue River makes the most of home debut to take down Glenrock, 43-0

The first real big test of the young season for the Glenrock High School football team was a humbling experience. One week after beating Kemmerer in every phase of the game, Tongue River gave the Herders plenty of fits in rolling to a 43-0 home-opening win over the Converse County boys.

The Eagles gave Glenrock the kind of challenge the Herd needed to face in their pursuit of reaching the playoffs. Tongue River isn’t ranked No. 4 in the state for no reason as the seasoned squad has played one more game this season and remain unbeaten at 3-0.

The Herder offense, which had its way with Kemmerer two weeks ago, have reverted back to a run-happy offense that relies heavily on solid blocking and technique. That all came together in the season opener when the talented front line paved the way for big days for Hayden Huyser and Logan Jones.

Tongue River was just a much more talented opponent that has the tools for a long playoff run. In fact, the team has only allowed three scores all season and has outscored its first three opponents 126-19.

Even with those impressive numbers, Glenrock never backed down from the challenge. It was anyone’s game after one half.

Even with the Glenrock offense stalling, Tongue River only managed two first half scores against the stingy Herder defense. TRHS held a slim 6-0 lead after one quarter and were up 15-0 at halftime.

It wasn’t until the second half when the Eagles made the most of home field advantage to slowly pull away. The hosts scored twice in the third period to go in front 29-0 and then scored twice in the fourth to put the game in the books.

The Herders will take their 1-1 record into this week’s big home game. They will host Big Horn High School for homecoming, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.