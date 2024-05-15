Rockin’ at Regionals: Herders unleash 41 season-best performances to shine at eastern finals

There is no doubt that the Glenrock High School track & field team is ready for State. The boys and girls were flat out fantastic over the weekend, May 5-6, at the 3A East Regional Meet in Wheatland..

The Herders accumulated a jaw-dropping 41 season-best times and distances. The abundance of improvements highlighted the most successful trip this season for coach Heath Hayes and the athletes.

“Only three of those were not career personal-best performances. As goes with all individual culminating events we had our ups and downs,” the proud coach said.

The highlight of the two days was delivered by the girls’ sprint relay team. The speedy crew of Megann Farley, Gracie Sixbey, Hayden Lythgoe and Gillian Holman broke the school record running with a time of 4 minutes, 48.84 seconds but shy of a guaranteed spot at State.

“That race was a motivator and the group also ran a 4:26.26 reaching the automatic qualifying time in the 4x400 relay but punched their ticket by placing fourth overall,” Hayes said.

Zhane Johnson was sitting third in shot put for most of the event before her big finish. She captured fourth in the region after throwing a new best mark of 31 feet, 5.25 inches.

Megann Farley had a huge day in pole vault where she crushed her seeded mark with a height of 9-0 to finish fourth overall before heading off to State. Teammate Bailey Mueller also hit a PR of 7-6.

Glenrock inked a new best time in the 4x100 relay. The foursome of Madison Zeiger, Mueller, Maja Ricci and Kristyna Mouleova sprinted to a time of 57.91 seconds.

Speaking of sprinting, three Herders also dished out PRs in the 100-meter run. Mouleova led the way after she clocked 14.72 seconds, while Madison Zeiger came through at 14.75 and Mueller at 15.15.

In the 200, Riley McCluer hit another PR of 32.67. Mouleova nearly did the same with a time of 31.04 seconds.

“Riley has gotten faster every time she steps on the track,” Hayes praised. “Clara Toner and Natalie Zagrabelny ran great for only competing in the mile one time for Clara and this was the first for Natalie.”

On the boys side, Caden Tillard was spectacular and qualified in both hurdle events. After spraining his ankle during the 110 hurdles he still made it to the finals and ran a best time of 17.98 seconds and Perston Sorenson did the same at 18.65.

Tillard didn’t let his injured ankle slow him in the 300 hurdles where he made the finals again to qualify for state at 50.60 seconds. Sorenson was tops for Glenrock after he finished fourth at 43.33.

“Terryn White ran a great 100 setting a new PR.,” Hayes said.

The speedy state-bound sprint relay team fared well. The quartet of JD Holman, Charlie Schowengerdt, Ayden Moulton and Owen Caldwell fourth overall with a time of 3:39.46.

Owen Partridge ran a great 3,200 race and improved his best time by one and a half minutes when he crossed the finish line sixth overall after stopping the watch at 10:43.57.

Partridge also joined Owen Caldwell, Mason O’Brien and Ayden Moulton in the 4x800 relay. The Herd ran their way to third place and just ahead of Douglas with a season-best time of 8:51.19.

The GHS boys also had a pair of athletes quality for State in high jump. Easton Low and Carson Tomlin finished in the top eight by clearing 5-6.

Glenrock will now use its final three days is practice to prepare for the biggest test in the Cowboy State. Qualified athletes will spend May 16-18 at the State championship meet at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper.

“For both of the 4x400 teams to have a chance to cap off the state track meet will give us an exciting way to end the season,” an excited Hayes said. “Hopefully we have a lot of track fans around the track encouraging them as it will not be easy.”

STATE SCHEDULE

Herders chasing medals

Thursday, May 16

3 p.m., 3,200 Owen Partridge

5 p.m., Girls shot put, Zhane Johnson

5:20 p.m., 110 hurdles, Caden Tillard

6:15 p.m., Sprint medley relay (JD Holman, Charlie Schowengerdt, Ayden Moulton, Owen Caldwell)

Friday, May 17

9 a.m., Girls pole vault, Megann Farley

10 a.m., 200 Brady Dona, Gavin Zeiger

11 a.m., 300 Hurdles, Preston Sorenson, Caden Tillard

1 p.m., Boys high jump, Easton Low, Carson Tomlin

2 p.m., 100, Gavin Zeiger, Brady Dona

2:45 p.m., 400, Hayden Lythgoe, Megann Farley, Gavin Zeiger

5:15 p.m., 3,200 Relay (Mason O’Brien, Ayden Moulton, Owen Partridge, Owen Caldwell)

Saturday, May 18

9:30 a.m., Hurdle finals, TBD

10 a.m., 100 finals, TBD

10:30 a.m., 300 hurdles finals, TBD

11 a.m., Girls triple jump, Gracie Sixbey

1 p.m., 400 finals, TBD

2 p.m., 1600

3 p.m., 200 finals, TBD

3:50 p.m., 4x400 (Megann Farley, Gillian Holman, Gracie Sixbey, Hayden Lythgoe) and (Carson Tomlin, Brady Dona, Ayden Moulton, Gavin Zeiger)