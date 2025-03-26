Sand Creek 4-H kids participate in fundraiser, gear up for more fun spring projects
Sand Creek 4-H members Ashtyn Stillwell (in no particular order), Lexi Stillwell, Max Rivera, Sidney Sorensen, Breckley Williams, Jozie Baker, Brinnley Hildebrand, Kaden Halley, Juliette Rivera and Allee Stillwell watch a demonstration on proper food disposal at Pizza Ranch in Casper March 12. (Courtesy photo)
The Sand Creek 4-H Club participated in an exciting and delicious fund raiser at Pizza Ranch in Casper on March 12.
Club members teamed up and helped staff clear tables and keep supplies stocked. In return for their hard work and great attitudes, the club earned 15% of each table’s bill.
“It was super fun and exciting!” Avery Hildebrand said. “I can’t wait to do it again next year.”
Sand Creek 4-H Club has several activities planned for the upcoming months, including Adopt a Highway Trash Pick-Up, the annual Easter Egg Hunt Petting Zoo in Rolling Hills on April 19, a silent auction, and more.
