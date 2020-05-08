Schools unveil opening plan

In about two weeks students will be back in school, ready to kick off the 20-21 school year.

Glenrock School District Superintendent Coley Shadrick mailed the Smart Start Reopening Plan to all households with students enrolled in the district July 29.

The guide details definitions of three tiers state health and state public education offices designed, determining if students will learn in-school, remotely or a combination of both.

The plan also goes over safety and wellness guidelines and what happens if there’s a positive case of COVID-19 in one of the schools.

“We intend to reopen schools as close to normal operations as possible,” Shadrick said. “The school district acknowledges there is no way to guarantee a totally safe environment from an infectious disease, but implementing best practices has proven to significantly reduce the risk and the spread of the coronavirus infection.”

Parents are encouraged to be alert for signs of illness in their children and to keep them home when sick.

The school will send weekly email and text notifications to parents, guardians and employees. All updated information will be posted on the district’s website at converse2.org and social media platforms.

CCSD2 is also helping families with school supplies this year.

“We will do the shopping for student school supplies for all students K-12,” Shadrick said.

Parents can pay just $30 and have school supplies for their children, regardless of grade level.

“Backpacks, gym shoes and swim suits are not included,” Shadrick said. “This will help parents from having to shop in populated stores, ensures each student has their own supplies to avoid sharing and the supplies will be in their classroom on the first day of school.”

Parents are not obligated to participate and can still shop for their children on their own.

“We’ve submitted all grade level supply lists to vendors to obtain quotes to ensure that we are getting the best pricing,” he said.

Families who wish to participate will need to have their student(s) bring $30 to the office on the first day of school.