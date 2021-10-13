Senior golf athletes, parents honored
Glenrock Golf team senior Alli Simpson (center) shares a laugh with her parents, Cliff Simpson and Sara Tiensvold, during their senior recognition day Oct. 8 at the golf course. (Courtesy photos)
Zach Coleman stands with his mom, Alisha Coleman, during the Glenrock golf team’s senior recognition day. Zac’s dad, Dean Coleman, is not pictured.
It was the Glenrock High School Golf team’s first year of play – but that didn’t stop them from making a mark for themselves. Coach Tara Chandler said overall, it was a great first season.
“These seniors were just the beginning of what I hope will be a long line of successful and accomplished Herder golfers,” she said.
Oct. 8, the golf team’s 12th grade players were honored alongside their parents at the golf course, as were the cross country team’s senior athletes.
Alli Simpson and Zac Coleman are high school seniors who were celebrated for their inaugural year on the golf team.
“Alli, unfortunately, was unable to compete at the State tournament. She did show a tremendous amount of growth throughout the season.She was a pleasure to coach and be around. Zach was a natural leader and a chosen captain of our team. He was our top finisher at State and even scored his personal best rounds both days of the competition. His leadership will be greatly missed. Hopefully his work ethic will serve as a great example for our future golfers,” Chandler said.
“We are so grateful to our administration, golf course, and our community for all their support in our maiden voyage,” the coach said.
