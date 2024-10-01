Separate solar, wind projects here offer chance for you to comment

Converse County, known to many Wyomingites as the up-and-coming energy capital of Wyoming, may soon be home to two new projects – the BrightNight Dutchman solar farm project and the AES Corporation / Settler Wind LLC wind project.

These two (separate) renewable energy projects are sure to face some criticisms from the more traditional fossil fuel industries, as recent posts online from workers in those sectors suggest. Nevertheless, the two projects are sure to generate a significant amount of income and some jobs – short term with construction and longer term with permanent employees.

In addition to the meetings hosted by the companies, the Converse County Commission will hold a public hearing on the BrightNight project in early February. Written comments will be taken about the project between now and the meeting, a longer time frame than usually provided because the commissioners said they wanted to provide as much time as possible for the residents and others to comment.

The two separate public meetings are scheduled for each project. Both projects are located north of Glenrock and northwest of Douglas. More information is included below:

AES’ SETTLER WIND PROJECT

Settler Wind LLC, a subsidiary of the AES Corporation based in Louisville, Colorado, is developing a 150 megawatt wind energy project on private Converse County lands near Glenrock. An informal public meeting / project open house is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Glenrock Library meeting hall at 506 S. 4th Street. Refreshments will be served and the meeting is open to anyone wishing to attend.

BRIGHTNIGHT DUTCHMAN PROJECT

Converse County commissioners have set a public hearing Feb. 6 at 3:30 p.m. downstairs in the county courthouse building for the proposed BrightNight Dutchman solar energy facility permit for the Dutchman renewable power project.

The Dutchman project will feature two stages of development and construction, which will result in 499-megawatts of solar generation renewable energywith onsite battery storage.

The project will encompass 4,738 acres, including 4,675 acres for the proposed solar facility site and 62.7 acres for the transmission line corridors, the company said. Two interconnections are planned – the first will be a 300 MW interconnection to the Windstar substation located 0.6 miles to the east of the site, and the second will be a 199 MW interconnection on the existing Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, line 1.6 miles to the south of the site. AES said construction is planned to start in March and continue for approximately 29 months, with completion in July 2026.

Anyone who cannot attend the meeting in person can provide written comment to Converse County Special Projects Coordinator Tory Walsh via tory.walsh@conversecountywy.gov or by mailing (or in person delivery) comments to 107 N. 5th Street, Suite B-6, Douglas, WY 82633 by the close of comments at the Feb. 6 meeting.

The application and associated documents regarding this project can be seen online by visiting https://conversecountywy.gov/261/Public-Hearings-Notices