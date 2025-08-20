Sheepherders’ Rendezvous on tap this weekend

If your favorite pastimes include hanging out with good-natured people and learning about all things to do with sheep, history, Dutch oven cooking and more, the Glenrock Sheepherders Rendezvous is the place to be this weekend.

The 8th annual get-together is just a couple of days away, starting on Friday, Aug. 22 and running through noon Sunday, Aug. 24 at the Town Park on the way into Glenrock.

There will be historic Sheepwagon displays, Dutch oven cooking, Sheep Dog Trials, food concessions, unique vendors, spinners and weavers, living history demos and live music galore.

And, mutton bustin’ is new to the rendezvous line up this year. The competition is full, but as we know, it’s going to be quite entertaining to watch.

You will see the dog trials again on Saturday morning. Frankly, there’s nothing like watching sheepdogs so finely-tuned into their owners that the dogs’ movements are controlled by a single finger waggle or a sharp, short whistle. The dogs know exactly what to do and – it is impressive.

Below is a highlight of the events taking place this weekend: All day events include visiting the sheepwagons, seeing the livestock exhibits, observing the wool spinners and weavers, watching the living histories and pioneer cooking, a blacksmith demonstration, live music, seeing the Mormon handcarts and learning about the Pony Express.

Friday, Aug. 22:

11 a.m. - Senior citizens community dinner

Noon - Vendor fair and food trucks open

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Square dance

5:30 p.m. - Concert with Byron and Nancy

Saturday, Aug. 23:

9 a.m. - Dick Grabow Memorial Dog Trials

10 a.m. - Vendors, food trucks open

10 a.m. - Variety Music Show

Noon - Mutton Bustin’

2 p.m. - Dutch Oven Cookoff judging

7 p.m. - Live auction fundraiser for next year’s event

Sunday, Aug. 24

10 a.m. - Vendors, food trucks open

10 a.m. - Gospel music

11 a.m. Cowboy Church

Noon - This year’s Rondy ends