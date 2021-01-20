Short-staffed HERD destroy Hulett Devils, lose to Newcastle/Upton, Burns/Pine Bluffs

Despite being hamstrung by absentee wrestlers, the Herd heartily defeated Hulett last week in a quad at Newcastle, though they lost to Newcastle/Upton and Burns/Pine Bluffs.

Glenrock defeated Hulett 42-23 during the event on Jan. 15. They lost to Newcastle/Upton 54-24, and Burns/Pine Bluffs at 63-12.

Roughly a half-dozen members of the squad were either sick or injured, which “made it tough to compete,” head coach Kjell Elisson said.

Still, the losses came despite some strong performances by the team during what has been a season of ups and downs for the Herd.

Sophomore Dusty Cox pulled off a pin against Ian Simmons of Newcastle/Upton after a difficult match, and senior Corden Phillips came back strong against Elliot Anderson of Burns/Pine Bluffs midway through the second period.

“He was taken down, then came back for the scramble,” Elisson said.

The next day, Glenrock defeated Torrington but lost to Lingle/Fort Laramie, at a separate meet at Torrington.

Despite the losses, Elisson said he was not disappointed in the team, because they were still making progress in several key areas.

“We’re working really well as a team, and getting better with every match,” he said.

Specifically, the team is improving in their reaction times, getting off the mat and in takedowns, Elisson said.

Glenrock is next scheduled to wrestle at Tongue River, Moorcroft and Lingle/Fort Laramie on Jan. 21, 22 and 23, respectively.